MAILBAG: Your Hostage Signs In Flatbush Are Not Helping Us, So Knock If Off

I am sure many of you will read this and initially go berserk, but this letter might cause others to wait a minute and think twice. I hope what I’m saying will resonate with you.
Since the horrific Hamas attack on Simchas Torah, many have taken upon themselves things to do to help Israel. Some have strengthened their yiddishkeit, others have found a way to assist Israel through donations, and many – such as myself – have done both. But here in Brooklyn, some people found their own way to “help” which has been anything but helpful.
For the past number of weeks, signs of the hostages and art depicting the Israeli flag have been put up in heavily Jewish neighborhoods. From what I’m told, it’s the work of two women (mainly one) who have made amplifying the plight of the hostages and Israel’s right to survival their sole mission.
I don’t have a problem with the concept of being pro-Israel or of trying to increase the general public’s awareness and empathy for the hostages and their poor families. But the way it is being done has not only been unhelpful, it is actually bringing danger closer to Jewish people.
As noted before, the signs have been put up in heavily Jewish areas. So, what happens? Pro-Palestinian individuals come and take them down, or paint over them with Palestinian flags and messages. The pro-Israel signs are put back up, and the pro-Palestinian people return. It has become an endless back-and-forth cycle that doesn’t do anything for anyone, and is only increasing tension and setting the stage for an awful brawl – or worse – to occur, smack in middle of Jewish neighborhoods. And it’s already happened. There have been fist fights, attacks, assaults, and more.
I get that you want to have these signs up, but does it have to be outside Landau’s Shul? Is there a single mispalel that isn’t aware of what’s going on? Are you actually accomplishing anything with that sign?
But the worst is that a Yeshiva on Avenue N and Coney Island Avenue has allegedly given this woman permission (which is a topic for another letter, and they should be held accountable for it) to plaster their property under construction with the posters. Who exactly are you trying to persuade – 8-year-old Rivky as she enters and exits school, hoping that a pro-Palestinian person doesn’t go berserk from the signs when she’s there? Well, that’s what has now happened. On Sunday morning, an entire wall of hostage photos was ripped down, and a huge wall of graffiti with “Free Palestine” was painted.
So guess what happened on Sunday night? This incredible Tzadeikis, on her mission to save the world, showed up at the location and spray painted over the Palestinian graffiti with pro-Israel graffiti. What do you think will happen next? Exactly! Pro-Palestinian graffiti will now be placed on TOP of that, and this cycle will never end.
If you own a property under construction in Flatbush and you see this woman defacing your property on a quiet residential street, embrace her! Give her permission to hang as many posters as you want. When you then have “FREE PALESTINE” written all over your property, don’t worry. Just call her and her cans of spray-paint back, and she will gladly deface your property even more. OR – if you see her hanging signs on your property and you actually care about stopping potential violence in our neighborhood and preventing hateful graffiti on your property, STOP HER. And if she doesn’t listen, call the Police and have her arrested. I have personally verified with MULTIPLE home owners that they never gave anyone permission to do this (for example on Avenue N and East 24 Street).
A message to this incredible woman who has been busy 24 hours a day in the War Cabinet and in meetings with the Mossad Director Qatar rescuing our hostages: If you think that this is your hishtadlus, please go to Israel, sign up for the IDF, and help them rescue the hostages. In the meantime, stop bringing a wrecking ball to our streets.
And if you think I am wrong about even one word, maybe it’s high time to speak to a level headed person (Askanim/community activists) who has been working on our community relations with our neighbors for the past 50 years.
An outraged local resident of Flatbush (Who actually has an Israeli flag proudly hanging on my home!)
About time someone said something. This is way overkill and it needs to stop.
the writer will be called a self hating jew by the comments in 3, 2, 1
Why did the letter writer say I will need to think about this? I made up my mind a few weeks ago. This is a crazy thing to do and just enraging our enemies.
This woman has no clue what the word GALUS even means.
You’re absolutely right…NOT!!!!!!
Other cheek syndrome…just like WW2.
#NEVERAGAINISNOW!!!!
It’s illegal to hang signs on public street poles. And it’s illegal to hang anything on a green construction wall.
it’s against halacha to deface someones property without permission . thsi woman is a blatant thief.
and she is is breaking the law by plastering public street signs with the posters.
dina dimalchusa dine.
I was wondering what this yeshiva was thinking. When the haters find out who owns that property and there is a large demonstration outside their school. who will they blame? Themselves? or this woman?
Both.
Dear “outraged local resident of Flatbush”, Shame on you. These signs should serve as a reminder to turn to Hashem in prayer rather than a cause for embarrassment.
kudos to the letter.
Maybe it’s not very helpful in terms of getting hostages back, but at least someone is doing something, and it’s true Ahavas Yisroel that they take their time and resources for people who they probably don’t even know unlike many YWN commentators who don’t do enough for their brothers & sisters in Eretz Yisroel.
Those who complain about illegal posters on lampposts, don’t you see that every week in BoroPark or Fltabush, some yeshivas dinners, rabbeim gatherings etc. Don’t you call them thief and remind them dina dimalchusa dine?
@alexfromny – “Maybe it’s not very helpful in terms of getting hostages back, but at least someone is doing something”
Yes they are doing “something”. Bringing more hate and violence to our neighborhood. Facts.
Let her arrange massive groups to say Tehillim or take Challah as a zechus.
“And if she doesn’t listen, call the Police and have her arrested.”
Oh good, we need to do mesira for the horrible crime of supporting hostages.
11210 Forty Five
It was also against the law to schecht lambs in egypt, and was especially dangerous for slaves.
Dina d’malchusa dina only applies when there is no overriding Jewish value or mitzvah. Like if there was a law against circumcision, we would still circumsize.
Also, dina d’malchusa dina applies not to laws that are written, but laws that are being followed. If everyone is breaking some law, Jews are not required to keep it. Since everyone is using the street poles for their advertisements, the best thing we can do with these polls is promote the hostages, in the faces of the pro palestine scum who deface it.
The writer of this letter is absolutely correct. We must remember that we are in golus and until Moshiach comes, we need to keep a low profile.
It is a very good thing that HASHEM is in charge!
I totally agree with the letter writer. He / she seems to be downright scared. There is no reason to be in their face!
Along the same lines we should put in our tsitsis, take off our Kipa and Yeshivish and frum looking garb.
We shouldnt stand out.
We are in Galus. They rule not us.
I wad all for the posters the first few weeks. They are accomplishing nothing at this point other than more hatred.
And to the absolute idiot who compared stopping this to hiding our tzitzis, you win the prize for the dumbest comment ever.
This is a real golus mindset. Someone is putting up a poster on private property, and all the poster shows is a Jewish face with bold letters saying that they were taken hostage by a group of people.
Someone is angered by this acknowledgement that Jews are being held captive and so they attack physically.
Who is the aggressor? The woman calling attention to the fact that there are jews in captivity.
One would think that the one place in the world that it would be safe is in one of the most densely Jewish populated communities in the USA. But no. And the woman calling for awareness is vilified.
If you believe that her actions are a call for violence then it may mean, God forbid, that the time is up for jews in the USA.
Only Mossad and IDF can rescue hostages, as if public sentiment and international pressure mean nothing.
This guy is so worried about being called a self hating Jew, because he is one.
I love how he “waves an Israeli flag”. I’d rather he take down the Israeli flag and put up a PLO one because he is a liability to any movement that he supports.
Didn’t read about the kiddos
When the pandemic started in suburbia lawn signs started popping up. Thank you healthcare workers. Then BLM signs went up. So their neighbors put up Blue Lives Matter signs in reply. Then it was pride month so people put up rainbow signs, which were stolen during the night by those who did not like them. Then it was election season and the normal election signs went up and down. Then it was StopAsianHate signs and AllLivesMatter, We support Ukraine, blue porch lights to support police, Trump 2024 (up since 2020) it was exhausting. All it did here was encourage discord among neighbors who would otherwise get along. Back in the day it was considered rude to discuss politics. There was a reason for that. These signs change no ones mind, they only trigger a gut reaction of yay they’re on my team or boo they’re on the other side. Then came the we stand with Israel signs. Well somehow people were surprised when the Free Palestine signs then went up nextdoor.
We have our mezuzah visible on our door. That is our public mitzvah and sign of support of the Jewish people. The rest is political and provokes ire from those who disagree and then causes a viscious cycle of responses. I live on a quiet street and there’s an unspoken rule we do not put up these signs. And it’s so peaceful here.
Aside from seeking mechilah from this woman who is engaging in what she and others believe is an urgent need after 10 weeks to keep the hostages in the public attention 24×7, even at the risk of triggering the anti-Israel and anti-semitic backlash we know is there, the OP should also daven that none of his/her family are ever taken hostage.