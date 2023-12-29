Boro Park Shomrim Bust 3 Burglars Breaking Into Local Stores





Boro Park Shomrim is receiving accolades after busting a trio of burglars who were breaking into local storefronts in the wee hours of Friday morning.

At approximately 12:30 am, a Shomrim member observed three suspicious individuals in the area of 18th Ave. and 59th Street. The unit called for backup, with additional members joining the observation.

Within several minutes, the Shomrim members observed the trio attempting to break into stores, with the suspects finding success at a pizza shop at 18th and 55th, gaining entry by breaking through the metal grate blocking entry from the steps leading to the establishment’s basement.

Police were immediately alerted, and as the NYPD responded, the suspects promptly broke into another establishment.

Police officers quickly arrested the three suspects, finding a large sum of stolen cash on them.

