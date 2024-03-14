LAWLESS & ORDERLESS: Man Fatally Shot In The Head On Subway In Downtown Brooklyn

A violent altercation on a moving A train resulted in a shooting at the Hoyt-Schermerhorn subway station in Downtown Brooklyn on Thursday evening, leaving one person with a bullet fatally lodged in his head. According to City Council member Lincoln Restler, a fight broke out on the train as it approached the station, and one man pulled out a gun. The other man managed to gain control of the weapon and shot the first man.

The police responded to the incident just before 5 p.m., during the height of rush hour, and a person of interest was taken into custody by 5:20 p.m. A firearm was also recovered, according to Mayor Eric Adams’ office.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition, and the police are investigating the motive for the attack and any potential relationship between the two individuals.

The incident has sparked further concerns about safety in the New York City subway system, which has been under extreme scrutiny in recent weeks. Last week, Gov. Kathy Hochul deployed the National Guard to check riders’ bags in an effort to deter crime and ease public fears.

