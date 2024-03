Queens and Great Neck Hatzalah volunteers joined law enforcement and other first responders in saluting slain NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller who was shot and killed during a car stop in Far Rockaway, Queens on Monday.

The Hatzalah members gathered on Tuesday afternoon on the Long Island Expressway near Main Street as the procession passed by.

Video credit: @aharonlev7

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)