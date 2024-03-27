BD”E: Shomer Shabbos Former Senator Joe Lieberman Niftar At 82

Joe Lieberman, the shomer shabbos former four-term US Senator from Connecticut and the Democratic nominee for Vice President in 2000, passed away today in New York City at the age of 82 due to complications from a fall.

Lieberman was a self-described centrist Democrat who championed causes like environmental protection, and gun control. However, his willingness to deviate from party lines, particularly in his hawkish foreign policy stances, often sparked controversy.

In 2009, YWN reported that Lieberman walked nearly five miles from his home and shul in Georgetown to make it to the Senate in time for votes on healthcare amendments that Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid had scheduled for Shabbos afternoon.

He also authored a book titled “The Gift of Rest – Rediscovering the Beauty of Shabbos.”

On a visit to the tziyon of Rabi Shimon bar Yochai in Miron on Pesach, former U.S. Senator Joe Lieberman – who spent the yom tov in Israel – was stopped by a a Chabad family from Miami who asked him regarding his experiences with the Lubavitcher Rebbe.

Senator Lieberman replied with the message he delivered at the commemoration of the recent 120th anniversary of the Rebbe’s birth.

His support for the 2003 Iraq invasion and subsequent war led to his rejection by Connecticut Democrats in 2006, but he won re-election as an independent with Republican and unaffiliated voter support.

Lieberman’s political journey took him from Al Gore’s running mate to a prominent supporter of John McCain, whom he hailed as a courageous leader in a 2008 Republican convention speech. He also became a close friend and ally of McCain’s on international trips.

Despite consideration as McCain’s running mate, Lieberman’s Democratic history and voting record made him an unlikely choice. McCain instead chose Sarah Palin, a decision he later regretted.

Lieberman reflected on his unique political path, acknowledging that his independence came with a price. He remarked that he was spared the distinction of losing twice as Vice Presidential candidate thanks to “God or the Republican delegates.”

Throughout his career, Lieberman embodied a commitment to centrist policies and a willingness to challenge party orthodoxy, leaving a complex legacy in American politics.

