WATCH: Bibi To Sen. Scott: “I Canceled The Delegation To Washington As A Message To Hamas”

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met with US Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem on Wednesday.

The two discussed, among other things, the Biden administration’s failure to veto the UN resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza without conditioning it on the release of Israeli hostages.

“The worst part of the UN security resolution was that it encouraged Hamas to take a hard line and believe that international pressure will prevent Israel from freeing the hostages and destroying Hamas,” Netanyahu said.

“My decision not to send the delegation to Washington in the wake of that resolution was a message to Hamas: Don’t bet on this pressure, it’s not going to work. I hope they got the message.”

After the resolution passed at the UN, Scott responded by stating: “I will fight every dime to the UN. Biden and the UN might be too weak to stand up to Iran/Hamas, but I will never be afraid to stand with our greatest ally, Israel.”

“The UN has a long record of siding with dictators and terrorists and our dollars should not fund its nonsense.”

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who is also visiting Israel, spoke to reporters on Wednesday and slammed claims that Israel is starving Gazans as a weapon of war as a “blood libel 2024” – explaining that Israel is going to great lengths to provide aid to Gaza.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)