MAILBAG: There Are Literal Avoda Zara Ceremonies In Our Community And Nobody Is Speaking Up

In the past number of years, frum communities in the United States appear, at least to me, to have taken a decided shift in favor of certain practices that were not common just a few years back. For instance, meditation classes are not hard to find. The problem is that this trend has, in some cases, gone too far.

For instance, a friend of mine who is a very spiritual fellow recently forwarded to me a flyer for planned events involving a “Cacao Ceremony” in very Jewish neighborhoods in the 5 Towns, Crown Heights, Lakewood, and Brooklyn. In fact, there is a well known Jewish singer in the ads. A singer whose songs are sung around the globe. You might be wondering what is wrong with a “Cacao Ceremony” – sounds rather innocent, doesn’t it?

I thought so, too, until I actually looked up what it is. Here’s some of what I found online:

“​​A Cacao Ceremony is a spiritual ritual that involves consuming ceremonial-grade cacao in a group setting to facilitate connection, healing, and self-exploration. It originates from ancient Mayan and Aztec traditions and has gained popularity in modern times for its ability to promote mindfulness and personal growth”

“The history of Cacao Ceremonies dates back to ancient Mesoamerican civilizations, particularly the Mayan and Aztec cultures, who considered cacao a divine and sacred substance. The Mayans, who lived in present-day Mexico and Central America around 250-900 AD, revered cacao as the ‘Food of the Gods.’ They believed that the cacao tree was a divine gift from the gods and used the beans in various rituals, including religious ceremonies, marriage celebrations, and funerary rites.

“The Aztecs, who rose to power in the 14th century, also held cacao in high esteem. They believed that cacao was a gift from the god Quetzalcoatl and consumed it as a bitter beverage called xocoatl during rituals and as a form of currency… The frothy drink was believed to possess powerful spiritual properties and was consumed by priests, warriors, and nobility to connect with the gods, attain higher states of consciousness, and receive divine guidance.”

Suddenly sounds a lot like Avoda Zara, doesn’t it?

There’s more. The flyer also states that you can “learn how to use Rapé as a daily grounding tool.” So what is this Rapé (pronounced Rah-Pay)? It’s a fine, ground-up shamanic snuff. Here’s what I found online about it:

“Many people believe rapé may date back to the discovery of tobacco’s psychotropic properties. It’s frequently used in spiritual practice by shamans and tribes in Brazil and Peru. The use of tobacco in these cultures tends to be different than around the globe: it’s used in ceremony, rather than in mindless chain-smoking. The frequency and intention of using rapé vary by group or tribe. It’s used before breakfast and dinner by some, in a rapé-only ceremony by others, and many ways in between. We’re seeing it commonly used in America in combination with other spiritual medicines.”

I have no doubt that the organizers of this “Cacao Ceremony” have no intentions of causing their fellow Jews to participate in an Avoda Zara ceremony. And I would like to believe that they have no clue of the origins of their ceremony and probably believe that it’s no more than innocent meditation, grounding work, and breathwork. Unfortunately, it is apparently a lot more than that.

As a community, we have to be more careful when signing up for new-age stuff. Things might sound innocent, but could really have their roots deeply ground in Avoda Zara. It’s a serious problem, and I am stunned that no more is being said about it publicly.

Sincerely,

E.C.

