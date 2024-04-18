NYPD Commish And Other Officials Join With Community Leaders For Pre-Pesach Security Briefing

Police Commissioner Edward Caban and other officials joined with community leaders for a pre-Passover Security Briefing at NYPD Headquarters on Wednesday April 17, 2024.

Commissioner Caban spoke about public safety and the strong relationship between the NYPD and the Jewish community, especially after the horrific October 7th terrorist attack in Israel. The Police Commissioner thanked the leaders of Hatzalah and Shomrim who were in attendance for joining an emergency Pekuach Nefesh Zoom call he led on October 7th (Shabbos) and for their leadership in keeping the community safe. Commissioner Caban stated there will be an increased police presence at synagogues and had the Ceremonial Unit give special acknowledgement to Deputy Chief Richie Taylor for organizing the briefing and for his leadership in the Community Affairs Bureau.

Chief Chaplain Rabbi Dr. Alvin Kass spoke about the deep meaning of Passover and the miracles that occurred centuries ago which we still commemorate and appreciate today.

Assistant Chief of Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Hart spoke about how the NYPD keeps the Jewish community of NYC safe and that there are no credible threats to the Jewish community or any community of NYC.

Captain Johnny Wong of the Hate Crime Task Force spoke about the work that the Hate Crime Task Force does to keep the Jewish community safe and he stated that the task force remains ready to investigate and arrest anyone who commits a hate crime.

Dror Shitret, the Chief of Security of the Israeli Consulate in New York spoke about the trusting and meaningful relationship between the Israeli government and the NYPD.

Emanuel (Ami) Magen, the Regional Security Director of the Office of the Israeli Prime Minister spoke about the reality of the dangers of terrorism and he also thanked the NYPD for their steadfast work in keeping the Jewish community safe and partnering with Israel during these uncertain times.

In closing remarks, Deputy Commissioner Mark Stewart acknowledged the tremendous work performed by many chesed organizations in the Jewish community he thanked the Jewish community for partnering with the Police Department.

HaRav Reuvain Feinstein Shlita was there for the entire time which underscored the importance of attending events which the police department hosts for community leaders in order to help keep the Jewish community safe.

Other notable officials attending the meeting included First Deputy Commissioner Tania Kinsella, Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey, Deputy Commissioner Mark Stewart, Deputy Commissioner of Operations Kaz Daughtry, Deputy Commissioner Lisa White, Deputy Commissioner Ed Delatorre, Deputy Commissioner of Legal Matters Michael Gerber, Chief of Patrol John Chell, Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny, Chief of Transit Michael Kemper, Chief of Transportation Philip Rivera, Advisor to the Police Commissioner Oscar Cardentey, Deputy Commissioner Wendy Garcia, Chief Surgeon Dr. Eli Kleinman and Chief of Brooklyn South Charles McEvoy.

Senior Advisor to Mayor Eric Adams Joel Eisdorfer, Mayor’s CAU Commissioner Fred Kreizman, Flatbush Hatzalah Coordinator Moshe Wulliger and Member Avrumi Brown, Flatbush Shomrim Executive Coordinator Bob Moskovitz, Far Rockaway Shomrim Coordinator Sholem Klein, Williamsburg Shomrim Coordinators Yanky Itzkowitz & Asher Markowtiz, Crown Heights Shomrim Coordinators Gadi Hershkop & Mendy Hershkop and an array of other Shomrim and Hatzalah leaders were in attendance.

NYPD Clergy Liaisons Yehuda Eckstein, Abe Friedman, David Heskiel, Abe Rosenberg, FJCC Chairman Josh Mehlman and Yankie Meyer’s son Shlomo also attended along with NYC Council Members

Kalman Yeger, Inna Vernikov & Lynn Schulman & City Council Jewish Liaison Pesach Osina.

A special memorial page dedication was highlighted on the screens for Rabbi Yankie Meyer and retired Deputy Chief Chuck Scholl.

NYPD Deputy Chief Richie Taylor organized the briefing to ensure its success. All the food was kosher which was provided by Spoons Cafe located in Flatbush and Boro Park.

The NYPD Honor Guard presented the colors after which International Jewish Music Recording Artist Beri Weber eloquently sang the National Anthem for the crowd of over 400 people.

Although there are no credible threats to the Jewish community of New York City, if you see anything suspicious, report it to either 911 or the NYPD Counterterrorism Tip Line at 1-888-NYC-SAFE.

Yeshiva World News wishes you and your families a very happy, healthy, and kosher Passover.