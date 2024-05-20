WHY NOT FOR HITLER? UN Observes Moment Of Silence For The Butcher Of Tehran

In a moment that encapsulates everything you need to know about the United Nations, a moment of silence was observed in its Security Council on Monday to honor former Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who was blown to pieces in a helicopter crash in eastern Iran on Sunday.

The request for the moment of silence was made by Russia, China, and Algeria, and was announced by Mozambique’s Ambassador to the UN, Pedro Comissário Afonso, who holds the rotating presidency of the Security Council this month.

In an incredible twist of irony, the moment of silence was observed just ahead of a meeting on international threats to peace and security.

In a scathing rebuke, Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan condemned the UN Security Council for the moment of silence.

“The UN Security Council today held a moment’s silence to remember a mass murder, Iranian President Raisi,” Erdan said. “This body, which makes no effort to free our hostages, tipped their heads today to a man who was responsible for the deaths of thousands in Iran, in Israel, and around the world.”

“What’s next? A minute of silence on the anniversary of Hitler’s death?”

Amnesty International, which is no friend of Israel, described Raisi’s purge of Iranian dissidents in 1988 – which earned him the nickname “Butcher of Tehran” – thusly:

“Thousands of political dissidents were systematically subjected to enforced disappearance in Iranian detention facilities across the country and extrajudicially executed pursuant to an order issued by the Supreme Leader of Iran and implemented across prisons in the country Many of those killed during this time were subjected to torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment in the process.”

And that’s who the U.N. stood and honored today. What a joke of an institution.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)