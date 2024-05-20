Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
WATCH: Dati Leumi Rabbanim Pasken No Tachanun And Joyous Dancing Following Iranian President’s Death


Rabbi David Chai Hacohen, Rosh Yeshivas Netivot Hatora  told his Talmidim to omit Tachanun on Monday following the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash.

The Rosh Yeshiva described Raisi as a “very ‘special’ hater of Israel” and expressed gratitude at his demise, saying, “This is good news for the Jewish people.” He drew parallels between Raisi and Haman, saying, “If we make a festive meal on the day he [Haman] was killed – then even more so, we should not say Tachanun.”

Rav Shlomo Katz, the Rav of Kehillat Shiras Dovid in Efrat, also told his Kehilla to omit Tachanun, with video of him below providing his explanation.

