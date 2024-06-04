Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Russia Warns US Of ‘Fatal Consequences’ For Allowing Ukraine To Strike Targets On Russian Soil


Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned the United States on Monday that it could face “fatal consequences” for permitting Ukraine to use American weapons to strike targets on Russian soil. The warning came in response to US officials’ statements on Friday that President Joe Biden had granted Ukraine permission to hit targets in Russia under certain circumstances.

Ryabkov cautioned American leaders against “miscalculations” that could have severe repercussions, advising them to “spend some of their time… studying what was said in detail by Putin.” He emphasized that Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s previous warning of “serious consequences” should be taken seriously.

Putin had said last Tuesday that the escalation of Western nations supporting Ukraine could lead to severe consequences, potentially even a global conflict. He ominously noted that European countries with small territories and dense populations should be cautious about provoking Russia.

Ryabkov also revealed that Ukrainian forces had attacked Russian early-warning radar systems, and Moscow’s response could be “asymmetrical.” This warning came as Russian Defense Ministry officials and military bloggers claimed that Ukraine had fired a US-made HIMARS at targets in Belgorod, a Russian city near the Ukrainian border, resulting in casualties and damage.

