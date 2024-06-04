Report: UK Warns Lebanon That Israel Will Launch War In Mid-June

Diplomatic sources conveyed messages in recent days to Beirut warning that Israel is planning on launching a war in the near future, according to a report on Tuesday by the Lebanese Al-Akhbar newspaper, which is affiliated with Hezbollah.

The messages were conveyed by represenatives of various countries but the strongest message was from London, which warned that Israel will attack in mid-June.

British diplomats said that Beirut should prepare for a war of “unknown scope and duration.”

Since Friday, Hezbollah has escalated its attacks against Israel in frequency, scope, and strength and has caused massive fires and thousands and acres of burned land in northern Israel since Sunday due to the constant rocket barrages coupled with the current heatwave across Israel.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)