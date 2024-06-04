Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Report: UK Warns Lebanon That Israel Will Launch War In Mid-June


Diplomatic sources conveyed messages in recent days to Beirut warning that Israel is planning on launching a war in the near future, according to a report on Tuesday by the Lebanese Al-Akhbar newspaper, which is affiliated with Hezbollah.

The messages were conveyed by represenatives of various countries but the strongest message was from London, which warned that Israel will attack in mid-June.

British diplomats said that Beirut should prepare for a war of “unknown scope and duration.”

Since Friday, Hezbollah has escalated its attacks against Israel in frequency, scope, and strength and has caused massive fires and thousands and acres of burned land in northern Israel since Sunday due to the constant rocket barrages coupled with the current heatwave across Israel.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Shas Party, Goldknopf Announce: “We Will Support Hostage Release Deal”

ATTORNEY-GENERAL FIGHTS OLAM HATORAH: Talks Being Held On Cutting All Subsidies For Lomdei Torah

GREAT JOB, DEMS: Trump’s Conviction Has Eroded Faith In American Justice System, Poll Finds

NEW FIRE IN TZFAS: IDF Forces Aid 30 Fire Crews, 16 Injured, Thousands Of Acres Go Up In Flames

45% TO GO: UN Says 55% Of Structures In Gaza Strip Have Been Damaged Or Destroyed

CHANGE OF TONE: Palestinian Authority Slams Iran’s Supreme Leader For Praising Oct. 7 Massacre

DAY AFTER? After Israel Asked Clan To Rule Gaza, Hamas Beheaded Its Leader

Delta And United Resuming Flights To Israel This Week

NORTH ON FIRE: 120K More Israelis Targeted by Hezbollah, 2,500 Acres Of Land Burned

The Forgotten Hostage: Journalist Jake Turx Hunts For Jewish Man Missing For 31 Years [VIDEO]

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network