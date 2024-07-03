Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

United Hatzalah and Philanthropist Dr. Miriam Adelson Launch New Emergency Fleet in Honor of Fallen Soldiers and Medical Volunteers


 United Hatzalah inaugurated its new emergency fleet of 76 ambucycles (emergency motorcycles), emergency vehicles and an ambulance at an emotional ceremony at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem. The new fleet is a joint initiative of United Hatzalah in a matching partnership with philanthropist Dr. Miriam Adelson and her sons Adam and Matan Adelson.

After October 7 and the war that followed, United Hatzalah has been expanding its ability to save lives during times of national crises as well as during daily emergencies. The new emergency vehicles will be deployed across Israel, including throughout the Gaza Envelope, the North, and the West Bank, to ensure that emergency medical aid is available to all civilians and soldiers in record speed during times of wars and attacks, and also in times of daily emergencies.

An upgraded ambulance and emergency vehicle were dedicated by Dr. Adelson to the Hebron area in memory of the heroism of Maor Lavi, who fell in battle in Gaza six months ago, and served as a United Hatzalah volunteer medic, leaving behind his wife and four children. The ambulance will be added to the Alberto and Vicky Saba Unit.

A bulletproof ambulance and an emergency vehicle were dedicated to the memory of Elad Tomer, a devoted United Hatzalah volunteer who was killed in the line of duty. His wife Tal and children attended the ceremony with Dr. Adelson in his honor.

The 76 ambucycles mark 76 years to the establishment of the State of Israel, and stand as a testament to the resilience of Israel and its people.

This resilience has been a pillar of United Hatzalah, which since October 7th, lost 18 volunteers and their family members, among them soldiers and medics who entered the line of fire to save countless lives in towns and kibbutzim in the Gaza envelope, and who fought in Gaza to defend Israel during the Iron Swords War. On October 7th and the days that followed, United Hatzalah medics, paramedics, doctors and personnel treated thousands of wounded civilians and soldiers on the ground in the Western Negev region, evacuating them to hospitals with ambucycles, ambulances, emergency vehicles, emergency SUVs, and helicopters.

United Hatzalah is Israel’s volunteer emergency medical service (EMS) organization, providing professional lifesaving emergency medical treatment across Israel in record speed. The organization is made up of over 7,000 volunteers from across Israel- available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year – who respond to more than 2,000 emergencies daily.

Since its establishment, United Hatzalah volunteers have provided lifesaving medical treatment in over 6.5 million medical emergency cases in Israel.

 



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

AFTER DEATH OF BABY: Israeli MD: “Why Do Parents Who Love Their Children Expose Them To Deadly Diseases?”

WATCH: Chareidi Soldiers Who Left Gaza Dance At Hachnasas Sefer Torah

WEIRD AND WILD: Passenger Gets Stuck In Plane’s Overhead Bin Following Severe Turbulence [VIDEO]

Ben-Gvir: “Crowded Jails? Terrorists Should Think Twice Before They Slaughter & Torture”

Chareidi Soldier’s Family Wins Dispute: The Word “HY’D” Will Be Engraved On His Matzeivah

CRAZY: Felon Crack Addict Hunter Biden Now Sitting In High-Level White House Meetings

HaRav Zilberstein To Kollel Members: “There Are No Funds To Pay You”

Two Toronto Shuls Vandalized In Latest In A String Of Antisemitic Acts And Attacks

Liora Argamani Passes Away 3 Weeks After Her Daughter’s Rescue

“Daven For Our Son:” Rosh Mesivta In Hesder Yeshivah Seriously Injured In Gaza

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network