BIPARTISANSHIP! Reps. Jamie Raskin And James Comer Jointly Demand Secret Service Director Resign


In a rare moment of bipartisan agreement, Rep. Jamie Raskin and James Comer have jointly called for the resignation of Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle following the attempted assassination of Donald Trump.

During a contentious House Oversight Committee hearing on Monday, Raskin cited the “irretrievable” relationship between Cheatle and Congress as grounds for her resignation. “What is depressing is the extraordinary communications gap between the director of the Secret Service and Congress,” Raskin said. “I think that this relationship is irretrievable at this point; and I think that the director has lost the confidence of Congress at a very urgent and tender moment in the history of the country.”

Comer joined Raskin in calling for Cheatle’s resignation, stating, “Today, you failed to provide answers to basic questions regarding that stunning operational failure and to reassure the American people that the Secret Service has learned its lessons and begun to correct its systemic blunders and failures.” The two representatives signed and published a letter calling for Cheatle’s resignation, citing the need for “serious institutional accountability and transparency” amidst the ongoing presidential election.

