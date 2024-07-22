Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
MAJOR SNUB: Kamala Harris To Skip Israeli PM Netanyahu’s Address To Congress


Vice President Kamala Harris will not attend Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s joint address to Congress this week, according to reports. The decision, made before President Joe Biden’s announcement to withdraw from the 2024 race, has sparked speculation about the administration’s strategy.

Harris was initially expected to sit directly behind Netanyahu’s podium during the Wednesday event. Instead, she is scheduled to speak in Indianapolis, a move a former senior administration official described as “probably not an accident.” The official suggested that Biden may be keeping Harris away from the White House during Netanyahu’s visit to avoid images of her associating with the Israeli prime minister.

This development comes as Harris faces criticism from Zionist organizations over her comments on student protests in support of Palestinians and Hamas. However, a current U.S. official stated that a future Harris administration’s policies on the Israel-Palestinian would align with Biden’s, emphasizing support for Israel’s security and a two-state solution.

A record number of Democrats are set to boycott Netanyahu’s speech, signaling a significant anti-Israel shift in the Democrat party in recent years.

Meanwhile, President Biden may also snub Netanyahu, with a senior official hinting that a meeting between the two leaders is uncertain.

