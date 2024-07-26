Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Harris Says She’s Ready To Debate Trump, Accuses Him Of ‘Backpedaling’ From Sept. 10 Faceoff


Vice President Kamala Harris told reporters on Thursday that she’s “ready to debate Donald Trump.”

She accused him of “backpedaling” away from a previous agreement for a debate hosted by ABC News on Sept. 10.

“I think the voters deserve to see the split screen that exists in this race on the debate stage,” she said after landing at Joint Base Andrews following a trip to Indiana and Texas.

The Sept. 10 debate was one of two debates that President Joe Biden and Trump had agreed on. The first one was hosted by CNN on June 27, but Biden has since dropped out of the race and endorsed Harris as his successor.

Trump has said he would prefer to shift the debate to Fox News, but he would be willing to face off with Harris more than once.

Harris did not respond to a question about having Fox News host a debate.

Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said in a statement late Thursday that debate arrangements “cannot be finalized until Democrats formally decide on their nominee.”

“Democrats very well could still change their minds,” Cheung said.

Alex Conant, a Republican consultant, said the debate could be “decisive.” “It’s the only time voters really tune in,” he said.

This year’s campaign has already shown the potential power of a debate. Biden’s disastrous performance on June 27 revived concerns that he was too old for a second term. His support within the Democratic Party crumbled, and he ended his reelection bid on Sunday.

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

CRINGE: Barack And Michelle Obama Begrudgingly Endorse Kamala Harris In Awkward Video

DEVASTATING: Massive Fire Ravages Multiple Jewish Businesses In Fair Lawn, NJ, Including “Zaides Bake Shop”

Knesset Approves “Kosher Phone” Legislation To Accommodate Chareidim

Chareidi Journalist: “Netanyahu Fulfilled His Promise To The Lubavitcher Rebbe”

H’YD: IDF Reservist Killed In Battle In Southern Gaza

ALL TO WASTE? IDF Begins Cracking Down On Soldiers Using Donated Gear Despite Reported Shortages

WATCH: Trump Rips Harris As An Antisemite: “She’s Totally Against The Jewish People”

VP Harris Meets PM Netanyahu At White House Following Biden

STUNNING DETAILS: Hamas Terrorist Led IDF And Shin Bet Into Khan Younis Tunnel To Recover Hostages

GUILTY: Teen Convicted Of First-Degree Murder In Death Of Efraim Gordon Hy”d In Baltimore

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network