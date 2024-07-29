Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
VIDEO ROUNDUP: Trump Attends Massive Fundraiser Hosted By Sephardic Community In Jersey Shore


Donald Trump attended a fundraiser hosted by the Chera family in Deal, New Jersey, on Sunday evening, attracting many deep-pocketed supporters from the local Syrian Jewish community and Lakewood, bringing in more than $4 million in donations to his presidential campaign.

Tickets to the event ranged from $3,000 to $500,000 per person.

The fundraiser is organized by prominent Republican officials and donors, including New York developer and music executive Joe Cayre, casino mogul Steve Wynn — a longtime associate of Trump from his Atlantic City casino days — and the Chera family. The late real estate magnate Stanley Chera, a close friend and colleague of Trump, had strong ties to the former president, and his family maintains a home in Long Branch.

Among the co-hosts is Charles Kushner, a notable New Jersey developer and the father of Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

Other co-hosts include U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York and former Rep. Lee Zeldin, who was also a Republican candidate for New York governor.

Entry to the event costs $3,300 per person. For a $50,000 donation, attendees ssecured a photo opportunity with Trump, while a $150,000 contribution granted a seat at a roundtable discussion with him. Being listed as a co-host required a $250,000 donation, and hosting the event costed $500,000.



2 Responses

  2. How appropriate, convicted felon Kushner, who was pardoned by convicted felon Trump, ponies up $250,000 to co-host the event.

    Interesting that both convictions had to do with hiring prostitutes

