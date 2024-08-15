UNSUSTAINABLE: NYC Has Spent $5 Billion On Migrants – And It’s Expected To DOUBLE

New York City has spent over $5 billion on services for migrants, with nearly $2 billion allocated for housing, according to city data. The financial burden is expected to double, reaching $10 billion by June 30, 2025.

Mayor Eric Adams’ administration has acknowledged the crisis, with Chief of Staff Camille Joseph Varlack stating, “This is not a New York City issue or even a United States issue, this is a worldwide issue.”

The city is currently caring for over 63,900 migrants across 210 shelter sites. Despite efforts to move migrants out of hotels and into other locations, many hotels remain converted into emergency shelters.

Adams has expressed cautious optimism, saying, “The worst is behind us” but warning, “We’re not out of the woods.” He credits shelter limits and decreased border crossings for reducing the migrant influx and associated costs.

The mayor emphasized the need for resilience, saying, “We need to document this story… This is a real New York story.” However, he also acknowledges ongoing challenges, including monitoring violent gang members in the city.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)