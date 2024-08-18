Argentinian Police Foil Islamist Plot To Attack Jewish Community

Argentinian police have arrested seven individuals who planned to carry out a terrorist attack against the Jewish community in the city of Mendoza. The Ministry of Security announced that eight raids were conducted on the homes of the terrorist cell members, resulting in the seizure of weapons, knives, and electronic devices intended for use in the attack.

Security Minister Patricia Bullrich confirmed the arrest of the seven suspects, saying that they had established a terrorist cell with the goal of harming the Jewish community. The cell was linked to an unnamed radical Islamic terrorist group and used social media to spread hate messages and plan attacks.

The Security Ministry described the dismantled terrorist cell as an “Islamic terrorist organization.”

Argentina is home to the largest Jewish community in South America, with over 220,000 Jews. The country has experienced several severe terrorist attacks in the past, including the 1994 bombing of the Jewish community building and the 1992 attack on the Israeli embassy.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)