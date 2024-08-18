Donald Trump Keynotes Antisemitism-Fighting Gathering At His Bedminster Golf Club [PHOTOS & VIDEOS]

Jewish leaders from across religious denominations came together at an exclusive event hosted by businessman Yehuda Kaploun and his partner Edward Russo at Donald Trump’s National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, featuring Trump as the keynote speaker, along with philanthropist Miriam Adelson. The event drew Jewish leaders from across the spectrum, including figures from the Chasidic, Litvish, Conservative, and Reform communities, as well as organizations like Young Israel, the OU, and Agudah.

The event, which was not a campaign function but rather an invitation-only gathering, included representatives from various segments of the Jewish community—Orthodox, Conservative, and Reform. Approximately 30 leaders from each group were present, including business leaders, rabbis, administration officials, and influencers. Rabbi Mark Rosenberg, Chief Chaplain for the Florida Highway Patrol, delivered the invocation, with Rabbi Yaakov Kaploun offering the traditional blessing of Birchas Kohanim.

Kaploun and Russo said the idea for the event stemmed from their regular conversations with the former president about the Jewish community’s growing fears in light of increasing anti-Semitism. The event was meant to provide an opportunity for Jewish leadership from all walks of life to hear directly from Trump about his stance on the issue.

The former president made clear his commitment to combating anti-Semitism, emphasizing that it poses a threat not only to Jews but to Americans as a whole. He also stressed the importance of standing in solidarity with Israel, saying that any individuals in the U.S. protesting in support of Hamas would be subject to deportation, and that universities allowing such protests could lose federal funding.

Miriam Adelson spoke about her family’s Chasidic roots and the importance of unity in the fight against anti-Semitism.

The historic nature of the gathering was widely noted, with participants emphasizing that, despite their religious differences, the shared goal of combating anti-Semitism brought everyone together. Kaploun highlighted that in today’s climate, Jews from all backgrounds face threats, whether in the U.S. or abroad, noting that the Abraham Accords have made Jews feel safer in places like Abu Dhabi than on American college campuses.

Rabbi Mark Rosenberg, Chief Chaplain for the Florida Highway Patrol, who delivered the invocation, told YWN: “In these times of growing anti-Semitism and division, it is crucial for our community to stand united in faith and resolve. Our prayers today are not just for protection but for the strength to continue the fight against hatred in all its forms.”

Yehuda Kaploun, who hosted the event, told YWN: “This gathering was about bringing together Jewish leadership from all walks of life to address the serious concerns facing our community today. The rising tide of anti-Semitism affects us all, regardless of our differences in practice or belief. It was important for us to create a space where we could unite, listen, and chart a path forward together.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)