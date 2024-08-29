FIRST LOOK: Kamala Harris Confronted With Policy Shifts In Upcoming Interview With CNN [VIDEO]

In her first sit-down interview since taking over as the Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris faced at least one pointed questions from CNN anchor Dana Bash about her flip-flopping policies throughout her political career.

The interview marks Harris’s first major media appearance since becoming the top candidate on the Democratic ticket, after having drawn widespread criticism for her relative media silence. During the conversation, Bash pressed Harris on her apparent policy reversals, particularly concerning fracking and the decriminalization of illegal border crossings.

When asked how voters should interpret these changes, Harris insisted that while specific policies may have evolved, her core values have remained steadfast.

“Dana, I think the most important and most significant aspect of my policy perspective and decisions is, my values have not changed,” Harris said. She cited her longstanding commitment to addressing climate change as an example, noting her work on the Green New Deal and the Inflation Reduction Act. “We have set goals for the United States of America and, by extension, the globe, around when we should meet certain standards for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions,” she added.

Harris also addressed her record on border security, saying, “My value around what we need to do to secure our border, that value has not changed. I spent two terms as the Attorney General of California prosecuting transnational criminal organizations, violations of American laws regarding the passage, illegal passage of guns, drugs, and human beings across our border.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)