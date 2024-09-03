Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
UN Experts Sound Alarm as Iran Executions Surge Past 400 This Year


A group of 11 independent United Nations human rights experts has expressed deep concern over a significant increase in executions in Iran, with at least 81 people put to death in August alone. This brings the total number of executions in the country to over 400 since the start of 2024, including 15 women.

The experts, appointed by the UN Human Rights Council, noted that 41 of the executions in August were for drug offenses, which they say violates international standards. They also highlighted a substantial rise in drug-related executions in Iran since 2021, with over 400 such executions carried out last year.

Iran has the second-highest number of executions per year, after China, according to rights groups like Amnesty International. The UN experts, including the special rapporteurs on the rights situation in Iran and on extrajudicial, summary, and arbitrary executions, urged action to address this alarming trend.

