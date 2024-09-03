OPEN TERROR SUPPORTERS: Thousands March Through NYC In Support Of Hamas [VIDEOS]

On Monday, a large crowd of pro-Palestinian protesters, estimated to be around 7,000, marched through Manhattan, causing disruptions and clashing with police. The demonstration, which began at Union Square and ended at Washington Square Park, featured protesters waving flags of Hamas and Hezbollah, both designated foreign terrorist organizations by the US.

The protesters, who lit flares and set off smoke bombs, chanted “Free Palestine!” and “Resistance is justified when people are occupied.” Four arrests were made during the march, with NYPD officers shoved aside while attempting to stop the protest.

The White House condemned the flying of Hamas flags, citing the recent murder of six hostages in Gaza, including a US citizen. “There is absolutely no place in America for the poison of antisemitism,” said White House spokesperson Andrew Bates.

This incident follows previous pro-Palestinian protests in New York City, including a July demonstration in Times Square featuring photos of Hamas and Hezbollah leaders, and a June rally outside the Israeli consulate where the Hezbollah flag was raised.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)