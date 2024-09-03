Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

OPEN TERROR SUPPORTERS: Thousands March Through NYC In Support Of Hamas [VIDEOS]


On Monday, a large crowd of pro-Palestinian protesters, estimated to be around 7,000, marched through Manhattan, causing disruptions and clashing with police. The demonstration, which began at Union Square and ended at Washington Square Park, featured protesters waving flags of Hamas and Hezbollah, both designated foreign terrorist organizations by the US.

The protesters, who lit flares and set off smoke bombs, chanted “Free Palestine!” and “Resistance is justified when people are occupied.” Four arrests were made during the march, with NYPD officers shoved aside while attempting to stop the protest.

The White House condemned the flying of Hamas flags, citing the recent murder of six hostages in Gaza, including a US citizen. “There is absolutely no place in America for the poison of antisemitism,” said White House spokesperson Andrew Bates.

This incident follows previous pro-Palestinian protests in New York City, including a July demonstration in Times Square featuring photos of Hamas and Hezbollah leaders, and a June rally outside the Israeli consulate where the Hezbollah flag was raised.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Benny Gantz: “Netanyahu Is Not A Murderer, Sinwar Is”

Former Labor MK: “We Hate Bibi More Than We Care About The Hostages”

Former Deputy Chief Of Staff To NY Gov. Hochul Arrested, Charged With Being Chinese Agent

Antisemite Jeremy Corbyn Forms Alliance with Pro-Palestinian MPs To Push For Israel Arms Embargo

7 Gedolei Yisroel To Embark On New Fundraising Missions to North And South America Amid Israeli Budget Cuts

URGENT TEFILLOS: Chassidim Driving To Reb Shayele Seriously Injured In Car Accident

PURE EVIL: 49-Kilo Car Bomb Was Planted To Blow Up School Bus Full Of Kids

ELIMINATED: Nukhba Terrorist Who Killed Father In Front Of Kids, Drank Coke As They Bled

3 Of The 6 Recently Murdered Hamas Hostages Were Set To Be Released In Hostage Deal

Hamas Threatens to Kill More Hostages if Israel Uses Military Force for Rescue

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network