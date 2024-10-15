White House Warns Iran of ‘Severe Consequences’ Over Threats Against Former President Trump

The White House has revealed that the United States has been closely monitoring Iranian threats against former President Donald Trump for years, and has issued a stern warning of “severe consequences” if Tehran attacks any U.S. citizen.

“This is a national and homeland security matter of the highest priority,” said Sean Savett, spokesperson for the White House National Security Council.

“We strongly condemn Iran for these brazen threats. Should Iran attack any of our citizens, including those who currently or formerly served the United States, Iran will face severe consequences.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)