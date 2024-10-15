Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

White House Warns Iran of ‘Severe Consequences’ Over Threats Against Former President Trump


The White House has revealed that the United States has been closely monitoring Iranian threats against former President Donald Trump for years, and has issued a stern warning of “severe consequences” if Tehran attacks any U.S. citizen.

“This is a national and homeland security matter of the highest priority,” said Sean Savett, spokesperson for the White House National Security Council.

“We strongly condemn Iran for these brazen threats. Should Iran attack any of our citizens, including those who currently or formerly served the United States, Iran will face severe consequences.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

TERROR: Police Officer Killed, Four Injured On Highway 4 Shooting Attack Near Yavne

Trump Advisors Stir Rumors Of Kamala Harris Replacement With Hillary Clinton Ahead Of Election

Israel Faces A Fierce And Evasive Foe In Hezbollah’s Drones

The New Drug That Saved The Life Of The Soldier Injured In The Drone Attack

SUKKOS UNDER FIRE: HaGaon HaRav Yosef Answers Wartime Shailos

Netanyahu To Biden: Israeli Response To Iran Will Focus On Military Sites, Won’t Target Nukes

Bigotry On Full Display: Antisemitic Man Refuses Treatment From Jewish First Responders In Monsey

BITTER BIDEN: White House Denies Accusations That Joe Biden Is Sabotaging Kamala Harris’ Campaign

MAILBAG: Crying Behind Closed Doors: The Untold Struggle Of People Like Me Who Are Unable To Attend Shul

SEE IT: IDF Tours Hezbollah Underground Compound Packed With Weapons And Motorcycles For Planned Invasion Of Israel

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network