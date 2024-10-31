DOWN TO THE WIRE: New Polls Show Dead Heat Between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump in Battleground Pennsylvania

With less than a week before Election Day, the race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump is incredibly close in Pennsylvania, a key battleground state with 19 electoral votes at stake. According to three new polls, both candidates are locked in a virtual tie as they campaign intensively in a state that played a decisive role in recent elections.

A Quinnipiac University poll conducted from October 24-28 shows Trump holding a narrow one-point lead over Harris, with 47% support compared to her 46%. A CNN poll indicates an exact tie, with each candidate at 48% support among likely voters. The Monmouth University survey finds a similarly close contest, with 42% of registered voters already committed to each candidate and an additional 5% leaning toward one or the other.

The tight race comes amid shifts in Pennsylvania’s voter registration. Since the 2020 election, Republicans have closed the gap with Democrats, cutting their opponent’s previous advantage nearly in half. Democrats now lead by 297,824 registered voters, compared to 685,818 in 2020.

As Election Day nears, both campaigns are ramping up ad spending in Pennsylvania, where spending has exceeded half a billion dollars. Trump’s campaign has reserved $5.8 million in ad time for the final stretch, while Harris’s campaign has allocated $4.6 million. This spending dwarfs ad budgets in other battleground states, including Michigan, as both parties vie for critical swing-state voters.

Both Harris and Trump have made Pennsylvania central to their strategies, with Harris visiting the state at least 15 times since August, including her latest rally on Wednesday at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex. Trump, who also has made multiple stops, appeared in Allentown on Tuesday, urging supporters to vote early—an apparent shift from his previous opposition to early voting.

The Pennsylvania Senate race is also shaping up to be a close call. Democratic incumbent Sen. Bob Casey Jr. holds a slight lead over Republican challenger Dave McCormick, with polls showing Casey with a 3-point margin.

