Agudah Gathering Joined By Rep. Ritchie Torres Supports Kosher D.C. Restaurant Char Bar Following Vandalism


Agudath Israel of America organized a solidarity event at Char Bar to show support for D.C.’s longtime kosher restaurant after it was vandalized on the 86th anniversary of Kristallnacht. Community leaders who gathered in support of the restaurant were joined by Congressman Ritchie Torres (D-NY), who had publicly condemned the hateful act.

Agudath Israel commended Torres for his prompt response and ongoing commitment to standing against antisemitism. “Since being elected in 2020, Congressman Torres has been one of the loudest voices in Washington D.C. speaking out against antisemitism,” said Rabbi Yossie Charner, director of congressional affairs at Agudath Israel of America. “We are grateful for his support here tonight and for his continued steadfast support of the Jewish community.”

“The past week has certainly been very difficult for us at Char Bar,” said Michael Chelst, the owner of Char Bar. “We are very grateful to Rabbi Yossie Charner of Agudath Israel for organizing this event and to all of those who voiced their support and joined us here tonight.”

Congressman Torres presented a congressional proclamation to the owners of Char Bar condemning the attack. In his remarks he spoke about why he fights against antisemitism saying “I reject the notion that one must be Jewish to combat antisemitism, I reject the notion that one must be black to combat anti-black racism…We are all in this together.”



