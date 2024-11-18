Chaverim of Rockland Distributes 7,500 Reflectors on First Day of Massive Reflector Campaign

In a bold initiative to prioritize community safety, Chaverim of Rockland has launched a countywide reflector campaign in response to the earlier nightfall caused by the time change, Monsey Scoop reported. Teams of Chaverim members have mobilized across Rockland County, patrolling villages, towns, botei midroshim, and major roads to distribute reflectors and promote visibility for pedestrians during these darker hours.

Chaverim encourages all residents to “Be Seen” and take proactive steps to ensure their safety on the roads. Reflectors, a simple yet effective tool, can save lives by making pedestrians visible to drivers in low-light conditions.

This impactful initiative was made possible thanks to the generosity of Quality Air, who sponsored the reflectors, and the Town of Ramapo Supervisor and Board, who graciously donated additional reflectors to support the cause.

The campaign’s success was evident from the outset—on its very first day, Chaverim distributed over 7,500 reflectors in just two hours on Sunday, underscoring the community’s enthusiasm and the pressing need for such safety measures.

As the days grow shorter, Chaverim’s proactive approach and the overwhelming community support highlight their unwavering commitment to keeping Rockland County safe and united. Residents in need of reflectors can approach any marked Chaverim of Rockland vehicle or visit the Chaverim Office at 6 Olympia Lane.

