MUSK DRAMA: Elon Has Public Clash With Top Trump Ally Boris Epshteyn, Accuses Him Of Being A “Leaker”

Tensions are reportedly escalating within President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team after a heated exchange between Elon Musk and Boris Epshteyn, a close Trump ally, erupted during a dinner at Mar-a-Lago last week. According to sources cited by Axios, the argument stemmed from disagreements over Cabinet appointments and accusations of leaking sensitive transition details.

The confrontation reportedly reached a boiling point when Musk accused Epshteyn of leaking information about potential personnel picks. “You don’t know what you’re talking about,” Epshteyn allegedly fired back, intensifying what sources described as a “massive blowout.”

The altercation underscores a growing power struggle within Trump’s team as Musk, a newcomer to Trump’s circle, pushes for his preferred candidates for key positions. Musk has reportedly criticized Epshteyn’s influence, particularly in nominating Justice Department officials, including Matt Gaetz as attorney general.

Musk is also lobbying for Howard Lutnick, co-chair of Trump’s transition team, as Treasury secretary, as opposed to Wall Street veteran Scott Bessent, who is backed by other Trump allies. Despite the friction, Musk enjoys significant support from figures like Vice President-elect JD Vance, commentator Tucker Carlson, and Trump’s sons, who reportedly value Musk’s unconventional perspective.

However, Musk’s increasing role in shaping the administration has sparked resistance from Trump loyalists, who view his influence as overstepping boundaries. Epshteyn, who has been instrumental in Trump’s legal strategy during recent criminal cases, remains a key figure in shaping the administration’s direction.

Neither Musk nor Epshteyn have commented publicly on the incident. Epshteyn referred Axios to the Trump transition team for any statements.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)