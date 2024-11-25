MAILBAG: Trump’s Deportation Plans Would Devastate Jewish Households, Businesses, And Communities

I am deeply concerned about President-elect Donald Trump’s plan to deport millions of undocumented immigrants. While the broader economic implications of such a move are staggering, the specific impact on Jewish households, schools, and businesses could be crippling. This is not just a political issue; it’s one that strikes at the heart of how our communities function on a daily basis.

For many Jewish families, particularly large ones, undocumented workers are essential. These workers are not a luxury—they are the backbone of our homes. Managing large households and paying even for the basics, often with both parents working or one parent in kollel, is already a financial juggling act. Affordable help allows families to keep things running, ensuring homes are clean and children are cared for.

Take away this affordable labor, and the burden on families, particularly on mothers, will become overwhelming. Who will step in to fill this void? Certainly not the local workforce, which isn’t eager to take on these roles—and even if they were, the costs would skyrocket, pushing many families into financial hardship.

Our schools and shuls face an equally dire situation. Yeshivos and shuls often rely on undocumented workers for maintenance, cleaning, and kitchen services. These roles are critical to keeping operations running smoothly and within budget. If these workers are deported, the financial strain on schools will ripple down to parents, who are already stretched thin by tuition costs.

Losing these workers doesn’t just mean scrambling to fill their roles; it could mean cutting programs, reducing staff, and/or increasing tuition, which is already at unaffordable levels. It’s a no-win scenario for schools, students, and families.

Small businesses in our community, from kosher food manufacturers to construction companies to retail shops, also depend on undocumented labor. These are not jobs that American citizens or legal residents are clamoring for—they are often physically demanding and low-paying, roles that undocumented workers fill with reliability and dedication.

Without these workers, many businesses will face hard choices: scale back operations, increase prices, or close altogether. This isn’t just bad for the businesses—it’s bad for the community as a whole, which relies on these businesses for jobs, services, and products.

The idea that deportations will free up jobs for American workers is simply unrealistic. In reality, most of the jobs these workers fill are not ones that locals are willing to take. And even if they were, the disruption caused by suddenly losing such a large portion of the workforce would have devastating consequences—not just for the Jewish community, but for the entire economy.

Economists have pointed out that industries like construction and caregiving would be crippled by mass deportations. Our Jewish communities may not be building skyscrapers, but we rely on these same workers for the infrastructure of our daily lives. Deporting them doesn’t solve a problem; it creates new, much larger ones.

What frustrates me most is the lack of recognition of the symbiotic relationship between undocumented workers and the communities they serve. These individuals are not just workers; they are integral to the fabric of our society – whether you are willing to admit it or not. They provide services that make our lives possible while supporting their own families. Deporting them disrupts lives on both sides of the equation.

If Trump’s administration truly wants to fix the immigration system, there are better ways to do it. A guest-worker program or a pathway to legal status for those already here would ensure that these workers can continue contributing to the economy while also addressing national security concerns. It’s a solution that benefits everyone.

Mass deportations, on the other hand, are utterly impractical – not to mention cruel to those who have built law-abiding lives. They ignore the reality of how deeply these workers are embedded in our communities and how essential they are to our lives.

As members of Jewish communities, we should speak out against these plans—not just for the sake of the workers who would be uprooted, but for the sake of our families, schools, and businesses that would suffer in their absence. We are stronger together, and breaking apart this delicate system will harm us all.

Sincerely,

Chana

