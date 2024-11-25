MAILBAG: Trump’s Deportation Plans Would Devastate Jewish Households, Businesses, And Communities

I am deeply concerned about President-elect Donald Trump’s plan to deport millions of undocumented immigrants. While the broader economic implications of such a move are staggering, the specific impact on Jewish households, schools, and businesses could be crippling. This is not just a political issue; it’s one that strikes at the heart of how our communities function on a daily basis.
For many Jewish families, particularly large ones, undocumented workers are essential. These workers are not a luxury—they are the backbone of our homes. Managing large households and paying even for the basics, often with both parents working or one parent in kollel, is already a financial juggling act. Affordable help allows families to keep things running, ensuring homes are clean and children are cared for.
Take away this affordable labor, and the burden on families, particularly on mothers, will become overwhelming. Who will step in to fill this void? Certainly not the local workforce, which isn’t eager to take on these roles—and even if they were, the costs would skyrocket, pushing many families into financial hardship.
Our schools and shuls face an equally dire situation. Yeshivos and shuls often rely on undocumented workers for maintenance, cleaning, and kitchen services. These roles are critical to keeping operations running smoothly and within budget. If these workers are deported, the financial strain on schools will ripple down to parents, who are already stretched thin by tuition costs.
Losing these workers doesn’t just mean scrambling to fill their roles; it could mean cutting programs, reducing staff, and/or increasing tuition, which is already at unaffordable levels. It’s a no-win scenario for schools, students, and families.
Small businesses in our community, from kosher food manufacturers to construction companies to retail shops, also depend on undocumented labor. These are not jobs that American citizens or legal residents are clamoring for—they are often physically demanding and low-paying, roles that undocumented workers fill with reliability and dedication.
Without these workers, many businesses will face hard choices: scale back operations, increase prices, or close altogether. This isn’t just bad for the businesses—it’s bad for the community as a whole, which relies on these businesses for jobs, services, and products.
The idea that deportations will free up jobs for American workers is simply unrealistic. In reality, most of the jobs these workers fill are not ones that locals are willing to take. And even if they were, the disruption caused by suddenly losing such a large portion of the workforce would have devastating consequences—not just for the Jewish community, but for the entire economy.
Economists have pointed out that industries like construction and caregiving would be crippled by mass deportations. Our Jewish communities may not be building skyscrapers, but we rely on these same workers for the infrastructure of our daily lives. Deporting them doesn’t solve a problem; it creates new, much larger ones.
What frustrates me most is the lack of recognition of the symbiotic relationship between undocumented workers and the communities they serve. These individuals are not just workers; they are integral to the fabric of our society – whether you are willing to admit it or not. They provide services that make our lives possible while supporting their own families. Deporting them disrupts lives on both sides of the equation.
If Trump’s administration truly wants to fix the immigration system, there are better ways to do it. A guest-worker program or a pathway to legal status for those already here would ensure that these workers can continue contributing to the economy while also addressing national security concerns. It’s a solution that benefits everyone.
Mass deportations, on the other hand, are utterly impractical – not to mention cruel to those who have built law-abiding lives. They ignore the reality of how deeply these workers are embedded in our communities and how essential they are to our lives.
As members of Jewish communities, we should speak out against these plans—not just for the sake of the workers who would be uprooted, but for the sake of our families, schools, and businesses that would suffer in their absence. We are stronger together, and breaking apart this delicate system will harm us all.
Sincerely,
Chana
The views expressed in this letter do not necessarily represent those of YWN. Have an opinion you would like to share? Send it to us for review.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
15 Responses
This bleeding heart “tearjerker” letter should not be dignified with a rebuttal. As for the writer, she needs some hot cocoa with marshmallows, a coloring book, crayons, and professional counseling.
1. Many Jews, particularly Israelis, often arrive on tourist visas and then look for jobs or arrange to study (especially in yeshivos) and therefore become deportable illegal aliens.
2. Many frum Jews hire illegal aliens (such as for cleaning), but very few frum Jews are in career tracks that will benefit from the higher wage level that will result from deporting illegal aliens. On the bright side, most frum businesses have very few customers who are illegal aliens so they won’t be as badly impacted as non-Jewish companies who have many illegal aliens as customers.
You have a point. It is exactly as if the Administration wipes out crime. That would put thousands of police officers out of work! The judges in the courts would sit idle. What would the lawyers do? The District Attornies? Court clerks, secretaries. security? Millions become unemployed. And all the alarm and security companies – bankrupt! Crime keeps our economy alive. Stamping out crime is terrible for America…just like deporting illegals.
But here is how it works in other countries: Foreigners apply for a special domestic (and farm) work permit for a limited time. They work on-the-books for a salary at least at minimum wage. They pay in taxes! They are not exploited. And they do not leach off government benefits. This applies to jobs that the locals refuse to do because it is hard with very little pay.
Well stop helping China and illegals
Undocumented people shouldn’t be working here. Change your strategy.
I understand where you are coming from in regards to how much we rely on people who are undocumented for cheap labor but I do think that this is a larger issue of undocumented migrants bringing in drugs and gangs/killing people because they aren’t vetted out through properly. You may not think this applies to you directly but it has a lot to do of compromising the safety of the citizens of America
The biggest problem is going to be a scarcity of available cleaning ladies..
Yeah, I agree but for 2 totally different reasons. OFor one, if we deport the Mexicans, and the rest of the Latino illegals, then, for domestic help, we’ll be stuck with Uzbeks and arabs! Do we need those? Secondly, it will likely affect Yidden from Israel and elsewhere, who are similarly here illegally.
Goytas are an improper presence in Jewish homes anyway, with improper dress (read: cling film clothing), smartphones, and lacking our religious ideals and sensitivities. Jewish children should be raised by their Jewish parents. Moreover, the cleaning lady phenomenon in the last several decades allows for an unfortunate decline in peoples capacity to manage independently and clean up after themselves. Not to mention that poor border control (or a complete lack thereof, on top of taxpayer funding to provide illegals with cellphones and supportive programs etc) signifies a decrepit government. Do you really feel comfortable with undocumented self-interested foreigners invading our country and walking the streets with your children?
I am left wondering, is this letter serious? Yes, it may cost more money to hire employees who are legally permitted to work.
But if it’s really true that the Jewish community is so entrenched in breaking the law by illegally hiring undocumented workers, we may be saving money but it is at the risk of a HUGE chillul Hashem, no less than people “gaming the system” and taking money from the government when they really are not entitled to do so.
I find it mind-boggling that a person is actually using as an argument against the possible mass deportation of undocumented immigrants.
All the money in the world (that could possibly have been saved along the way) wouldn’t be enough to undo the damage to the reputation of the Jewish community!
Chana,
If it’s anything like last time (which it seems it will be) you’ll be fine
Oh my gosh are you sick in the head why do you need these people clean your Rich big huge houses let the wives do some works let the husband do some work in the house or higher legal people and pay them right. This is so silly to think that all you need your illegal aliens or undocumented people to work in your houses, schools or shuls. Get legal people that came in here the right way pay them what they deserve.
Sorry that you might lose your nanny, but employing illegal aliens is in itself illegal. It will help straighten up the economy in the long term because with the millions of people here illegally gone, demand for everything from homes to food will drop, which should ease supply and lower costs. It will also bring back an era where teenagers didn’t have to compete with low skill, low wage labor, which should be good for our youth and provide them with opportunities.
A very similar point was made in a YWN letter posted on election day entitled “Torah and Trumpism: Respect the Right to Vote Your Conscience.” However the vast majority of our community enthusiastically voted Trump. Ultimately you reap what you sow. Trump will also likely cut SNAP benefits and just wait until all the tariffs kick in and the financial burden that they will add to large frum families.
This article has got to be a troll.
There is no way that somebody seriously felt the need to publish this