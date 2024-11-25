HaRav Zilberstein & The Quadruplets Born At Mayanei HaYeshua Hospital

An exciting delivery took place on Sunday at Mayanei HaYeshua Hospital in Bnei Brak, when a resident of the city gave birth to quadruplets, three girls and a boy, all healthy and in good condition, b’chasdei Hashem.

The background story to the birth was published on Sunday on Siach Yitzchak, which publishes the Torah and maisim of HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Zilberstein.

At the beginning of the pregnancy, the doctors recommended that the couple reduce the number of embryos due to severe fetal distress. The couple initially consulted with a Rav who advised them to follow the doctors’ recommendations.

The couple then decided to talk to HaRav Zilberstein, who is not only a renowned posek but is known for his expertise on medical issues and halacha. The Rav is the head of the Va’ad Halacha at Mayanei HaYeshuah Hospital and has delivered a weekly shiur to the doctors at the hospital for decades.

HaRav Zilberstein spoke to the couple and delved into the details of the case. He then paskened that there was no significant danger in continuing the pregnancy as is and instructed them to maintain the status quo. He also gave them a warm bracha that all four babies will be born healthy and sound.

When HaRav Zilberstein arrived at the hospital this past Thursday for his weekly shiur, the couple was waiting for him along with the Rav of Mayanei HaYeshuah, HaRav Yosef Hofner, to consult with him about whether to proceed with labor induction or not. The doctors were very uncertain about the matter, expressing that “only a Navi could make the decision here.” HaRav Zilberstein listened to all the details of the shaila and ultimately paskened that it was better to refrain from action, and that they shouldn’t induce labor.

Three days later, the woman gave birth to four healthy babies – to the joy of the hospital staff as the rare birth of quadruplets was the first of its kind to take place at Mayanei HaYeshuah Hospital. The team of doctors who attended the birth expressed their amazement at the joyous outcome of the Rav’s expert advise.

