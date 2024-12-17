MAILBAG: A Veteran Shatnez Tester Responds To Recent Criticism Of His Trade

As a senior Shatnez tester with years of experience, I feel compelled to respond to recent criticisms regarding the process and cost of Shatnez testing. The concerns raised highlight misunderstandings about the skill, effort, and precision involved in this critical mitzvah.

Let’s first address the claim that a professional Shatnez test can be completed in just five minutes. While this might seem astonishing to the untrained eye, achieving such efficiency requires years of training and experience. A new tester, meticulously checking the 50 to 100 locations in a suit where Shatnez might lurk, can easily take over an hour. Only after years of hands-on practice and accumulated expertise can a tester accurately examine garments in a fraction of that time. The speed of the test is not a shortcut or a sign of carelessness—it’s the hallmark of a professional whose skills have been honed to ensure precision and reliability.

Secondly, let’s consider the cost. At $10–$20 per garment, Shatnez testing is hardly exorbitant, especially when compared to other mitzvah-related expenses. Unlike mezuzahs, which require regular checking to ensure they remain kosher, clothing only needs to be tested once. When weighed against the potential halachic ramifications of wearing Shatnez—an issur repeated with every wear—the cost is a small price to pay for peace of mind.

Finally, it’s important to recognize the broader communal benefit of professional testing. By entrusting garments to skilled testers, we collectively avoid the potential of hundreds of issurim within our communities. Each test ensures that our shared commitment to halacha remains uncompromised.

So, before casting doubt on the process, take a moment to consider the dedication and expertise behind it. The Shatnez tester is not simply performing a task; they are safeguarding the mitzvos we hold dear.

Sincerely,

Yosef Stolz

Los Angeles

The views expressed in this letter are those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of YWN. Have an opinion you would like to share? Send it to us for review.