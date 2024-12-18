Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Health Officials Say Louisiana Patient Is First Severe Bird Flu Case In US

FILE -This colorized electron microscope image released by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases on March 26, 2024, shows avian influenza A H5N1 virus particles (yellow), grown in Madin-Darby Canine Kidney (MDCK) epithelial cells (blue). (CDC/NIAID via AP, File)

A person in Louisiana has the first severe illness caused by bird flu in the U.S., health officials said Wednesday.

The patient had been in contact with sick and dead birds in backyard flocks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Agency officials didn’t immediately detail the person’s symptoms.

Previous illnesses in the U.S. had been mild and the vast majority had been among farmworkers exposed to sick poultry or dairy cows.

This year, more than 60 bird flu infections have been reported, more than half of them in California. In two — an adult in Missouri and a child in California — health officials have not determined how they caught it.

The CDC confirmed the Louisiana infection on Friday, but did not announce it until Wednesday. It’s also the first U.S. human case linked to exposure to a backyard flock.

Health officials say bird flu is still mainly an animal health issue, and the risk to the general public remains low. There’s been no documented spread of the virus from person to person.

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

THE WINNER! MSNBC’S Joe Scarborough Crowned King Of Media Sycophants For 2024 [VIDEO]

CONGRATULATIONS! Biden’s Approval Rating Hits Record Low Amid Fallout Over Hunter Biden Pardon

Benny Friedman’s London Concert Finds a New Home After Original Venue Caves To Antisemites

COUNTDOWN TO CALM? Hamas Outlet Says Ceasefire And Hostage Release Talks Are In Final Stages

Nearly 2 Million Israelis Lived Below Poverty Line in 2023, With Charedim Hardest Hit

HATE IN MONTREAL: Shul Targeted With Incendiary Device In Arson Attack For Second Time

LEAK THREAT? Israel, U.S. Allies Raise Concerns Over Elon Musk’s Security Risks

3 Sephardi Moetzet Members Lend Support To HaRav Yitzchak Yosef’s Words About Not Serving In The IDF

AGAIN: Terrorists Open Fire On Jews Visiting Kever Yosef In Shechem

HaGaon HaRav Ezriel Auerbach Is Appointed As New Peleg Yerushalmi Leader

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network