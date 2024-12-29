WATCH: Sununu Brushes Off Musk Conflict Fears: “$450 Billion Doesn’t Need More Government Contracts”

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu defended Elon Musk’s involvement with the incoming Trump administration on Sunday, dismissing concerns that Musk’s extensive government contracts pose a conflict of interest.

Speaking on CNN’s State of the Union, Sununu argued that Musk’s immense wealth shields him from being influenced by financial incentives. “Elon Musk is worth $450 billion. I don’t think he’s doing it for the money. He’s doing it for the bigger project and the bigger vision of America. He doesn’t need the dollars,” Sununu said.

The remarks came after State of the Union host Dana Bash pressed Sununu on Trump’s past government spending and questioned whether Musk’s role as a key adviser could present ethical dilemmas, given the billions of dollars in contracts tied to Musk’s companies, SpaceX and Tesla.

Bash pointed out that Musk, while often described as an outsider, is deeply intertwined with the federal government through lucrative contracts. “One of the criticisms and the concerns is that he has billions of dollars tied up in government contracts. You don’t see a conflict of interest here?” Bash asked.

Sununu dismissed the concern, suggesting Musk’s financial standing makes him immune to the lure of additional contracts. “He’s so rich, he’s so removed from the potential financial influence of it,” Sununu replied. “It’s not about getting another little contract here or there. That’s nothing to him.”

Musk’s companies have indeed benefited significantly from government support. Tesla, under Musk’s leadership, relied on federal assistance during its formative years, while SpaceX has secured more than $20 billion in government contracts, contributing to its rise as a dominant player in the aerospace industry.

Despite this, Sununu framed Musk’s involvement in shaping policy as a positive development, lauding his outsider status and innovative mindset. “I like the fact that someone like Musk has an interest in government,” Sununu said, noting Trump’s tendency to turn to high-profile business leaders for advice.

