WATCH: Conservative Scott Jennings Demolishes CNN Panel In Heated Debate Over Biden’s Legacy

CNN’s State of the Union erupted into a fiery clash on Sunday as Republican strategist Scott Jennings tore apart the panel’s defense of President Joe Biden’s record, delivering a scathing takedown of Biden’s presidency just weeks before he leaves office.

The panel, led by Dana Bash, was tasked with reflecting on Biden’s legacy. While Democratic contributor Karen Finney attempted to frame Biden’s term in a positive light, Jennings wasted no time dismantling her arguments, citing the chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal, surging inflation, and what he described as a White House “cover-up” of Biden’s mental decline.

Finney praised Biden’s leadership during the pandemic and economic recovery, arguing that “Joe Biden’s record with regard to the things that he’s accomplished… will stand the test of time.” Acknowledging concerns over Biden’s health, she added, “It was very disturbing to learn late in the year about just how bad, how poor his health has become.”

Jennings seized on the moment, cutting her off mid-sentence. “You think the Middle East is in better shape today than when he took office?” he fired back.

Finney attempted to point to Biden’s efforts in securing the release of American hostages, but Jennings wasn’t having it. “I think he’s going to leave office in disgrace,” he shot back. “The Hunter Biden pardon was disgraceful. He’s going to be remembered largely for inflation and for the disastrous Afghanistan pullout.”

As Finney and other panelists scrambled to defend Biden’s record, Jennings doubled down, alleging a widespread effort to hide Biden’s cognitive issues. “We’re just getting the first draft of this now,” he warned, “but as we continue to learn about the massive cover-up… not about his health, but about his mental acuity – the efforts undertaken by the White House staff, by his family, not in the last couple of months, but for all four years – it’s going to be a really ugly chapter.”

