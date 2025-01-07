KNIVES OUT: Eric Adams Braces For Andrew Cuomo’s Comeback, Blames Ex-Governor for NYC’s Crime Woes

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is wasting no time sharpening his attacks ahead of the Democratic primary — but his focus isn’t on the declared challengers already in the race. Instead, Adams has set his sights on former Governor Andrew Cuomo, a candidate who hasn’t even officially announced his intention to run.

In an interview with Politico published Monday, Adams made it clear he’s prepared to hold Cuomo accountable for his past actions. “People who are running — they’re going to have to take claim for the stuff that they did when they were holding office,” Adams said.

The mayor specifically pointed to Cuomo’s involvement in New York’s contentious bail reform, which Adams suggested would be a focal point of his campaign. “Who was there for the original bail reform? Who signed some of these procedures? You’re going to have to answer these questions,” Adams added.

While Adams’ re-election campaign has yet to formally launch — missing even a website — the mayor appears eager to confront Cuomo head-on. The former governor, who resigned in disgrace in 2021 amid personal misconduct allegations he denies, has been rumored to be considering a political comeback. Insiders suggest he may view City Hall as his path back into public office, especially as Adams grapples with declining poll numbers, corruption investigations, and public dissatisfaction over crime and public safety.

Recent polling underscores the threat Cuomo poses. In a hypothetical head-to-head matchup, Cuomo trounces Adams by 20 points, with American Pulse & Research Polling showing Cuomo favored by 44% of Democrats compared to Adams’ 24%. The poll also indicated Cuomo’s lead extends across racial groups and among women voters.

While Cuomo has yet to throw his hat in the ring, insiders say he’s quietly building alliances, particularly within New York’s black and Jewish communities, while courting business leaders.

Despite Adams’ apparent focus on Cuomo, more than half a dozen candidates have already entered the race, including city Comptroller Brad Lander, former Comptroller Scott Stringer, and several state lawmakers. However, insiders suggest the Adams campaign views Cuomo as the most formidable threat.

Adams’ criticism of bail reform comes as public frustration over crime continues to mount. The mayor’s administration has faced fierce backlash, particularly following the brutal burning alive murder of a homeless woman on an F train last month — a crime committed by an illegal immigrant.

While Adams acknowledges concerns about repeat offenders, he avoided detailing specific policy solutions. “I don’t want to do anything to jeopardize negotiations,” Adams said during a crime briefing at One Police Plaza. The mayor claims to have proposed reforms during past legislative sessions, but none have been made public.

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul, another political figure under pressure, defended her own efforts to amend bail laws. At a separate press conference, Hochul highlighted new provisions allowing judges to consider the likelihood of reoffending when setting bail. “I put in all kinds of criteria for a judge to have to consider, which basically amounts to dangerousness,” Hochul said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)