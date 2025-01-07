LOS ANGELES: Chabad House Storage Facility Appears Ablaze In Wildfire [VIDEO]

Footage from the massive Los Angeles wildfire shows multiple large Chanukah Menorah’s on fire in front of a sign which says “Friendship Circle,” which is a program run by Chabad.

Sources tell YWN that the image seen on fire is a storage facility used by the Chabad House.

We have been told that the Sifrei Torah and all family members safely evacuated.

Please be Mispallel that the adjoining buildings, which house the Chabad House remain safe.

Stay with YWN as we bring you updates on this breaking story.