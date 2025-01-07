Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Suspect in Flatbush Gunpoint Carjacking Arrested


The suspect involved in Monday night’s gunpoint carjacking on Avenue R and East 18th Street has been apprehended, Flatbush Scoop reported. The arrest took place Tuesday night after an intensive manhunt.

As YWN reported, the frightening incident began around 7:30 PM Monday when the suspect carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint on East 18th Street between Quentin Road and Avenue R. Shortly after, the stolen car was found crashed a few blocks away on East 16th Street.

Following the crash, the suspect attempted two additional armed carjackings on East 15th and East 16th Streets, both of which were unsuccessful. The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

NYPD Aviation, officers from multiple precincts, and Flatbush Shomrim volunteers launched a coordinated search effort, leading to the suspect’s capture.

Authorities have not yet released further details about the arrest.

