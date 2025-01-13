Poll Projections Show Andrew Cuomo Crushing Eric Adams And Everyone Else In Potential Mayoral Bid

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is projected to win a ranked-choice Democratic primary for New York City mayor, despite not officially entering the race, according to a new poll conducted by the Progressive Democrats of America.

The poll shows Cuomo leading with 32% of first-choice votes among likely candidates, far ahead of former City Comptroller Scott Stringer (10%), current Comptroller Brad Lander (8%), and Queens State Senator Jessica Ramos (7%). Embattled incumbent Mayor Eric Adams garnered only 6%, tying with Assemblymember Zohran Mandani.

In a simulated ranked-choice scenario, Cuomo would secure victory in the fifth round with 51% of the vote, leaving Stringer (16%), Ramos (14%), and Lander (14%) far behind. Adams, struggling with low approval ratings and ongoing federal corruption investigations, would be eliminated early, according to the poll.

The survey also revealed awful approval ratings for Adams, with 71% of respondents holding a negative view of the mayor. By contrast, Cuomo’s favorability among Democrats stood at 48%, with 44% viewing him unfavorably.

Adams dismissed the poll, referencing past underestimations of his electoral chances. “Polls don’t make mayors. People do,” he said, adding, “It’s so amazing I’m still in it. I’m still here.”

Critics of the poll, including Adams campaign insiders, argue it over-samples liberal voters and question its accuracy in reflecting the broader Democratic electorate.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)