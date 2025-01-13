Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Stand With Our Heroes: Support Lakewood Shomrim’s Vital Work


Lakewood Shomrim is a volunteer-based organization dedicated to the safety and security of our community.

With round-the-clock patrols, emergency response services, and educational initiatives, Lakewood Shomrim is a vital pillar of protection and support for Lakewood residents.

Every call answered, every search coordinated, and every life protected reflects their unwavering commitment to ensuring a safe and secure environment.

In addition to its state-of-the-art resources, including a high-tech command center and advanced response vehicles, Lakewood Shomrim continued this year to enhance its capabilities to serve the community with a new fleet of highly sophisticated drones for search and rescue purposes.

This year, with the “Stand By” campaign, we reaffirm our commitment to those who stand by us daily. It’s our turn to stand with them for the safety of our families and communities.



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

BOMBSHELL: Serious Allegations Made Against Liberal Supreme Court Judge On Cusp Of Presidency

“YOU ARE A BLEMISH ON CHABAD!” Judge Slams Lubavitcher Bochurim Who Tunneled Under 770

Rabbanim And Roshei Yeshiva Gather In Far Rockaway As Plan To Solve Shidduch Crisis Gains Steam [PHOTOS]

CEASEFIRE COUNTDOWN: Biden Declares Hostage Deal “On The Brink” As High-Stakes Negotiations Continue

HY”D: Five IDF Soldiers Killed, Ten Severely Wounded In Northern Gaza Building Collapse

Coalition Members Oppose Hamas Deal: “Don’t Cross These 3 Red Lines”

Family Requests Tefillos: Netzach Yehuda Soldier Fights For His Life Against Drug-Resistant Infection

BOMBSHELL: Bobov, Chabad, and Satmar File Massive Federal Civil Rights Complaint Against NY State and City Education Depts

DRAMATIC BREAKTHROUGH: “Hostage Deal Could Be Matter Of Hours Or Days”

BDE: HaGaon HaRav Mordechai Perlman, Z’tl Mashgiach Of Ohr Somayach Yeshiva Of Jerusalem

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network