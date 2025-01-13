Stand With Our Heroes: Support Lakewood Shomrim’s Vital Work

Lakewood Shomrim is a volunteer-based organization dedicated to the safety and security of our community.

With round-the-clock patrols, emergency response services, and educational initiatives, Lakewood Shomrim is a vital pillar of protection and support for Lakewood residents.

Every call answered, every search coordinated, and every life protected reflects their unwavering commitment to ensuring a safe and secure environment.

In addition to its state-of-the-art resources, including a high-tech command center and advanced response vehicles, Lakewood Shomrim continued this year to enhance its capabilities to serve the community with a new fleet of highly sophisticated drones for search and rescue purposes.

This year, with the “Stand By” campaign, we reaffirm our commitment to those who stand by us daily. It’s our turn to stand with them for the safety of our families and communities.