75% Back Public Mask Ban Across New York State Amid Rising Hate Crimes

An overwhelming majority of New York State residents support a proposed law to ban mask-wearing in public during protests, citing concerns about hate crimes and public safety, according to a new survey by Mercury Public Affairs for the #UnMaskHateNY civil rights coalition, the NY Post reported in an exclusive scoop.

The poll revealed that 75% of voters favor the mask ban, with broad support across demographics. Of 800 respondents, 68% emphasized the importance of balancing free speech with public safety, rejecting the notion that protestors engaging in hate or harassment should have anonymity. Only 23% supported unrestricted mask use.

The survey also highlighted growing concerns about safety. More than half of respondents (55%) feel less safe, including 58% of elderly voters and 60% of women. Alarmingly, 76% of Jewish voters and 67% of Black respondents expressed concerns about targeted discrimination.

The proposed mask ban follows a surge in antisemitic incidents linked to tensions surrounding the Gaza conflict. Proponents argue that reinstating a mask ban, similar to measures once used to unmask the Ku Klux Klan, would enhance public accountability. The bill includes exemptions for medical and religious purposes.

However, the New York Civil Liberties Union opposes the ban, arguing it could lead to biased enforcement and hinder political expression.

