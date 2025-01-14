HEARTBREAKING: Hostages’ Relatives Accuse Gov’t Of Making “Schindler’s List”

Relatives of hostages who will not be released in the first stage of the pending hostage deal [males who are not elderly or ill] burst into a meeting of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee on Tuesday morning, during which Defense Minister Yisrael Katz was presenting his outline of a Chareidi draft law.

Katz and Edelstein, the chairman of the committee, sat silently for half an hour as relatives of hostages screamed and yelled at them, accusing them of carrying out a “selection” and dooming their relatives to death.

The grief-stricken relatives compared the “selection” of hostages to the selection carried out at Auschwitz during the Holocaust.

When Katz said that the government is committed to returning all the hostages, one relative yelled: “Committed for how many years? Why are you making a Schindler’s List?”

The hearing ended early and Katz embraced the family members who were berating him.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)