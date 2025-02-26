HOW IRONIC: CNN’s Jake Tapper, Axios Rush To Cash In On The Biden Cover-Up They Helped Perpetrate

Well, well, well—look who’s finally ready to admit what everyone already knew. CNN’s Jake Tapper and Axios’ Alex Thompson, two journalists who spent years running cover for Joe Biden’s cognitive decline, are now cashing in with a tell-all book exposing… the very thing they once dismissed as a conspiracy.

Titled Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Coverup, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again, this book—conveniently coming out months after Biden’s political career crashed and burned—claims to uncover the “full, unsettling truth” about Biden’s mental fitness and the media’s role in hiding it. You don’t say.

Tapper, who famously scoffed at any suggestion that Biden was in cognitive decline, is now acting like an investigative hero. This is the same Jake Tapper who, in 2020, berated Lara Trump for daring to suggest that Biden wasn’t all there, accusing her of “mocking his stutter.” Apparently, diagnosing Biden’s cognitive decline was off-limits until it became profitable.

The irony here is so thick you could cut it with a butter knife. The very people who downplayed, excused, and outright denied Biden’s mental struggles for years are now telling us—shockingly!—that there was a massive cover-up. No kidding.

Let’s not forget: for years, anyone who pointed out Biden’s slurred speech, memory lapses, and bizarre public outbursts was smeared as a “right-wing conspiracy theorist.” The press endlessly attacked Trump and his allies for questioning Biden’s fitness for office, pretending it was all just a Republican smear campaign. And media outlets ran glowing puff pieces about Biden’s “sharpness” and “wisdom” while editing out his most embarrassing moments.

But now that Biden is a political corpse, the very same media figures who helped sell this false image of a competent leader want to rebrand themselves as truth-tellers. They want us to believe that, despite sitting on this information for years, they’ve only now found the courage to report the truth. How convenient.

The timing of this book is no coincidence. Tapper and Thompson decided to write it the day after Trump’s victory in 2024—only once it became clear that Biden was no longer useful to the Democratic establishment. When Biden was still their guy, they covered for him. Now that he’s an embarrassment, they’re suddenly here to tell us how reckless his decision to run again was.

Where was this “fearless reporting” when Biden was actively running for re-election? Why weren’t they warning the American people before he stepped on a debate stage and humiliated himself?

Because they were too busy protecting him.

Biden’s cognitive issues didn’t just suddenly appear in 2024—they’ve been evident for years: Forgetting names, locations, and even what office he was running for; needing note cards to answer basic questions; shuffling around aimlessly and requiring constant assistance; and rambling incoherently in speeches and press conferences.

Yet, for years, the media ignored, excused, or actively covered up these signs. Now, they’re pretending to be shocked—but the only thing shocking is their shamelessness.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)