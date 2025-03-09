Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

WATCH IT: Liberal Stephen Smith EXPLODES On Dems For How They Acted At Trump’s Congressional Addres


Democrat Stephen Smith once again went on a bashing spree against his fellow democrats. His latest outburst was attacking the despicable behavior by the Democrats last week during president trump’s address to a joint session of Congress.

“You got the Democrats showing up for Trump’s address to both houses of Congress looking like fools! … Got a representative like Al Green … looking incredibly immature and undisciplined … And then these people holding up their signs … All you did was give the impression anything that Trump favors you’re against. Wow, way to show the American people on the left you’re ready to go do your job … Republicans, you have them reeling. The Democrats are reeling. They are falling backwards. It’s bad!”

