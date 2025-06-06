🔥MAKE YOUR BUSINESS SIZZLE THIS SUMMER 🔥

▶️ Catskills Scoop connects you to 20,000+ Upstate NY locals daily, putting your business front and center on their phones!

▶️ FACT: We are the ONLY platform covering ONLY Catskill news with a team of reporters on the ground all summer.

▶️ From cozy cafes to outdoor adventures, our platform has been driving results for businesses like yours for years – with proven results!

▶️ Our exclusive summer ad sale offers unbeatable rates to maximize your reach during the bustling season.

Don’t miss this chance to stand out and grow your customer base!

Spots are filling up fast—secure yours today! Message us now on WhatsApp to get started!