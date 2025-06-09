Harav Ezriel Auerbach Accompanies Zkan Rosh Yeshiva Harav Shmuel Kamenetsky Home After Adirei HaTorah

In an incredible moment following the Adirei Hatorah maamad on Sunday night, Harav Ezriel Auerbach shlit”a paid a personal visit to the Zkan Rosh Yeshiva, Harav Shmuel Kamenetsky shlit”a, in a gesture of ahava and kavod that left those present inspired.

As Rav Shmuel was preparing to leave the stadium, his son, Rav Sholom shlit”a, approached Rav Ezriel and asked if he would consider accompanying the Rosh Yeshiva home, expressing how uplifting such a visit would be for his father. Without hesitation, Rav Ezriel warmly agreed.

The two gedolim returned together, davened Maariv side by side, and Rav Ezriel requested and received a heartfelt bracha from Rav Shmuel.

Rav Ezriel is currently visiting the United States for a short trip, having served as the guest speaker at the Adirei Hatorah maamad, where tens of thousands of bnei Torah gathered in a stirring display of kavod haTorah.

Rav Shmuel’s presence at the maamad came as a surprise, given his advanced age and ongoing health challenges. Nonetheless, the Rosh Yeshiva made the journey to personally offer chizuk to the tzibbur, embodying the very message of mesirus and ahavas Torah that the maamad celebrated.

