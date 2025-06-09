Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Harav Ezriel Auerbach Accompanies Zkan Rosh Yeshiva Harav Shmuel Kamenetsky Home After Adirei HaTorah


In an incredible moment following the Adirei Hatorah maamad on Sunday night, Harav Ezriel Auerbach shlit”a paid a personal visit to the Zkan Rosh Yeshiva, Harav Shmuel Kamenetsky shlit”a, in a gesture of ahava and kavod that left those present inspired.

As Rav Shmuel was preparing to leave the stadium, his son, Rav Sholom shlit”a, approached Rav Ezriel and asked if he would consider accompanying the Rosh Yeshiva home, expressing how uplifting such a visit would be for his father. Without hesitation, Rav Ezriel warmly agreed.

The two gedolim returned together, davened Maariv side by side, and Rav Ezriel requested and received a heartfelt bracha from Rav Shmuel.

Rav Ezriel is currently visiting the United States for a short trip, having served as the guest speaker at the Adirei Hatorah maamad, where tens of thousands of bnei Torah gathered in a stirring display of kavod haTorah.

Rav Shmuel’s presence at the maamad came as a surprise, given his advanced age and ongoing health challenges. Nonetheless, the Rosh Yeshiva made the journey to personally offer chizuk to the tzibbur, embodying the very message of mesirus and ahavas Torah that the maamad celebrated.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

MASK COMES OFF: ABC Chief Correspondent Terry Moran Suspended After Calling Trump And His Advisor “World Class Hater”

BD”E: Petirah of Renowned Chazzan Ari Klein A”H, Brother-in-Law of MBD

White House Calls Newsom “Weak” As Violent Protesters Torch Police Cars, Burn America Flags

Attorney General Is Summoned To A Pre-Dismissal Hearing

Katz Orders IDF To Screen Oct. 7 Atrocities Video To Greta Thunberg & Friends

Kamala Harris Slams Trump’s National Guard Deployment as “Dangerous Escalation” in Anti-ICE Riots

ARRESTED: Greta Thunberg And Her Antisemitic “Humanitarian Aid Flotilla” Detained By IDF

HaGaon HaRav Shmuel Kamenetzky, Zekan Roshei Yeshivos, Makes Surprise Appearance at Adirei HaTorah Maamad

Gerrer Rebbe Arrives In United States On Urgent Fundraising Mission For Gerrer Mosdos

SEE THE VIDEO: Hamas Leader Mohammed Sinwar’s Body Found in Tunnel Under Gaza Hospital

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network