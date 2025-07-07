TRAGEDY: 5 Soldiers from Netzach Yehuda Battalion Killed in Gaza – 2 More Seriously Wounded

HY’D:;The IDF has released the names of two soldiers who were killed in Gaza.

Staff Sergeant Meir Shimon Amar, aged 20, from Jerusalem, a soldier in the Netzah Yehuda Battalion

Sergeant Moshe Nissim Frech, aged 20, from Jerusalem, a soldier in the Netzah Yehuda Battalion

The incident in which they fell also claimed the lives of three additional soldiers, whose names have not yet been cleared for publication.

In addition, two soldiers from the Netzach Yehuda Battalion (97), Kfir Brigade, were seriously wounded in the same incident. They were evacuated to the hospital for medical treatment, and their families have been updated.