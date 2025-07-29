Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

United Across Continents: Keren Olam HaTorah Heading to London Following Journey to US


After a remarkable journey through numerous kehillos across the United States, where multitudes of Yidden stood b’achdus in support of yeshivos and kollelim in Eretz Yisroel, Keren Olam HaTorah is now making its way to the shores of England.

A powerful series of events is scheduled to take place on 11–12 Elul (September 14–15), with gatherings planned in both Golders Green and Stamford Hill. Full details and venues will be announced in the coming days.

A group of Gedolei Eretz Yisroel are expected to participate in the London trip, including:

  • Harav Dov Landau shlit”a, Rosh Yeshivas Slabodka
  • Harav Moshe Hillel Hirsch shlit”a, Rosh Yeshivas Slabodka
  • Harav Don Segal shlit”a
  • HaRav Shimon Galei shlit”a
  • The Rachmastrivker Rebbe shlit”a
  • Harav Yaakov Hillel shlit”a, Rosh Yeshivas Ahavas Shalom
  • Harav Dovid Cohen shlit”a, Rosh Yeshivas Chevron

The events in London follow in the footsteps of the historic U.S. campaign, which brought Gedolei Yisroel to Baltimore, Chicago, Lakewood, Brooklyn, Monsey, Passaic, Deal, Toronto, and the Five Towns. In every city, Yidden were galvanized by the divrei chizuk of the Gedolim and responded with remarkable generosity to uphold limud hatorah in Eretz Hakodesh, which has been severely impacted by drastic government funding cuts.

To date, close to $85 million has been raised from over 5,000 donors toward the campaign’s $132 million goal. 



