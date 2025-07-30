Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Trump Slaps India with 25% Tariff, Penalty for Russian Oil Purchases

President Donald Trump, front right, gestures as he walks down the stairs of Air Force One with his grandchildren, Spencer, left, and Chloe, back center, upon his arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Tuesday, July 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

President Donald Trump said Wednesay that he’ll impose a 25% tariff on goods from India, plus an additional import tax because of India’s purchasing of Russian oil.

Trump said on his Truth Social platform that India “is our friend” but its “Tariffs are far too high” on U.S. goods.

The Republican president added that India buys military equipment and oil from Russia, which he said has enabled the war in Ukraine. As a result, he intends to charge an additional “penalty” starting on Friday as part of the launch of his administration’s revised tariffs on multiple countries.

The announcement comes after a slew of negotiated trade frameworks with the European Union, Japan, the Philippines and Indonesia — all of which Trump said would open markets for American goods while enabling the U.S. to raise tax rates on imports. The president views tariff revenues as a way to help offset the budget deficit increases tied to his recent income tax cuts and generate more domestic factory jobs.

While Trump has effectively wielded tariffs as a cudgel to reset the terms of trade, the economic impact is uncertain as most economists expect a slowdown in U.S. growth and greater inflationary pressures as the costs of the taxes are passed along to domestic businesses and consumers.

The Census Bureau reported that the U.S. ran a $45.8 trade imbalance in goods with India last year, meaning it imported more than it exported.

At a population exceeding 1.4 billion people, India is the world’s largest country and a possible geopolitical counterbalance to China. India and Russia have close relations, and New Delhi has not supported Western sanctions on Moscow over its war in Ukraine.

When Trump in February met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the U.S. president said that India would start buying American oil and natural gas.

Trump discussed his policies on trade and tariffs with reporters accompanying him Tuesday on the flight home following a five-day visit to Scotland. He declined to comment then when asked about reports that India was bracing for a U.S. tariff rate of at least 25%, saying, “We’re going to see.”

Trump also said the outlines of a trade agreement with India had not yet been finalized.

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

8.8-Magnitude Earthquake Unleashes Tsunami on Coasts of Russia, Japan, and Alaska

TEHILLIM: Yeshivas Philadelphia Urges Continued Tefillos As Condition Of Rav Shmuel Kamenetzky Shlit”a Remains Critical

🚨 UK PM Warns Israel: We Will Recognize Palestinian State by September Without Action on Gaza

BD”E: Petirah of R’ Mordechai Nosson Deutch Z”L, Beloved Longtime Boro Park Hatzolah Member

BD”E: Two Jewish Women – Wesley LePatner A”H And Julia Hyman A”H, Identified as Manhattan Mass Shooting Victims

CONFIRMED: Crazed Manhattan Gunman Who Killed 4 Was Targeting NFL Headquarters Over Brain Injury Claim

Sa’ar Slams Europe: “Countries That Lost Control Of Their Own Streets Arrogantly Dictate Security To Us”

IDF Posts Video Showing Hamas Looting Aid; Most Aid Trucks From Egypt Looted And Resold

4 Terrorists Released In Hostage Deal Rearrested In Qalqilya

Shot At The Kosel: Woman Injured By Stray Gunfire While Davening

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network