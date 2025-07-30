Did the FBI Cover Up the Trump-Russia Hoax? Docs Found In Recently Discovered Hidden Room Raise New Alarms

FBI Director Kash Patel has uncovered bags stuffed with classified documents — including a never-before-seen annex to the Durham Report — in what sources describe as a concealed room inside the Hoover Building, the New York Post reported Wednesday.

According to a source with direct knowledge of the matter, the so-called “burn bags” contained thousands of documents believed to date back to the earliest days of “Crossfire Hurricane,” the FBI’s 2016 investigation into alleged ties between Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia. The documents were slated for destruction — but somehow weren’t.

Among the findings: a 29-page classified annex to former Special Counsel John Durham’s 2023 report, which criticized the FBI’s conduct in launching and carrying out the Trump-Russia probe. The annex, never previously disclosed, reportedly includes explosive intelligence that suggests foreign sources had warned U.S. officials before the launch of Crossfire Hurricane that the FBI was preparing to spread disinformation implicating Trump’s campaign in illegal coordination with the Kremlin.

The newly discovered annex is expected to be declassified and handed over to Senate Judiciary Chair Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), a source told The Post. Grassley’s office has not confirmed a release date.

The material was reportedly found in a locked and rarely accessed room inside FBI headquarters — a room described by Patel as deliberately hidden by former bureau leaders including James Comey. Speaking on a podcast last month, Patel said, “When I first got to the bureau, [I] found a room that Comey and others hid from the world … full of documents and computer hard drives no one had ever seen or heard of.”

The contents of the burn bags include sensitive documents, some of which should have been destroyed per standard intelligence protocols. Why they were preserved remains unclear. Whether through oversight or intent, they now offer a glimpse into internal deliberations and outside warnings that may have been suppressed or ignored in one of the most politically fraught investigations in recent history.

Those now reviewing the recovered materials include Patel, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and acting NSA Director William Hartman.

“I want everything to be shown,” President Trump said when asked about the discovery on Wednesday. “As long as it’s fair and reasonable, I think it will be shown.”

Trump’s comments come amid renewed efforts by Republicans to expose what they call a “deep state” conspiracy aimed at undermining his presidency from its inception.

Durham’s 2023 final report concluded that Crossfire Hurricane was “seriously flawed” and launched without any solid evidence. It followed years of internal reviews that revealed FBI missteps, including falsified warrant applications used to surveil former Trump adviser Carter Page.

Adding further fire to the controversy, DNI Tulsi Gabbard recently released a batch of evidence alleging a “treasonous conspiracy” by Obama-era officials to discredit Trump. Former CIA Director John Brennan and former DNI James Clapper rejected her claim, calling it “patently false” in a joint op-ed for The New York Times.

However, one document reportedly shows that, before Comey’s FBI launched its investigation, the Obama administration was preparing to declare that Russia had not influenced the election outcome — a conclusion that was reversed once Crossfire Hurricane took over.

Brennan and Clapper continue to insist Russia interfered in the 2016 election, even if there’s no evidence it changed actual votes. “The real politicization,” they argued, “is the calculated distortion of intelligence by administration officials, notably Mr. Trump’s directors of national intelligence and the CIA.”

Sen. Ted Cruz and other Republican lawmakers have already signaled that these findings could fuel renewed investigations into the FBI, Obama-era intelligence officials, and possible abuses of power tied to the Trump-Russia saga.

The full contents of the burn bags remain under review, but the implications are already reverberating. If the annex and related materials confirm that U.S. intelligence knowingly propagated a false narrative of collusion, it could be among the most damning revelations yet about the politicization of America’s top law enforcement agency.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)