Massive Wildfire In Central California Threatens Homes, Injures 3 People As It Burns Out Of Control

Ranchers work to evacuate cattle as the Gifford Fire burns nearby on Monday, Aug. 4, 2025, in Los Padres National Forest, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

A massive wildfire on Monday was threatening hundreds of homes in central California after injuring at least three people as it tore through Los Padres National Forest.

The Gifford Fire scorched more than 100 square miles (260 square km) of coastal Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, and was still burning out of control, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, known as Cal Fire.

A motorist was hospitalized with burn injuries after getting out of his vehicle and being overrun by flames, said Flemming Bertelson, a spokesperson for the U.S. Forest Service. Two contract employees assisting firefighters were also hurt when their all-terrain vehicle overturned.

The blaze threatened about 450 structures and forced the closure of the highway in both directions east of Santa Maria, a city of about 110,000 people in Santa Barbara County. About 65 miles (105 kilometers) northwest of Santa Barbara and 150 miles (240 kilometers) northwest of Los Angeles, the hilly agricultural region is dotted by sprawling California live oaks and Sycamore trees and is known for its wine industry.

The blaze grew out of at least four smaller fires that erupted Friday along State Route 166 between Santa Maria and Bakersfield.

“That gave us multiple fronts, and the flames started fanning out in many directions,” Bertelson said. “The fire is gobbling up chapparal and brushland and running up very steep slopes.”

Ranchers evacuated cattle as aircraft made water drops on the encroaching flames.

More than 1,000 firefighters were battling hot, dry weather and erratic winds to make progress against the blaze before winds were forecast to whip up around dusk.

The causes of the fires are under investigation.

